Missaukee County restricts office hours

March 24, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Missaukee County has issued the following statement on restricting visits to the county offices:

“Following the Executive Orders declared by Governor Whitmer regarding the COVID-19 virus, Missaukee County asks that you delay nonessential visits to County Offices until this event subsides. “Doors are locked and customers will need to call before access to the building. We can likely assist you with your business by phone, fax, or email. You can also access County information and some services through the website.” The courthouse number is (231) 839-4967.The county also issued this health advise: “If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have one, call the Munson Cadillac Hospital at (231) 876-7200. Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If unavailable, use hand sanitizer. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing. Avoid contact with people who are sick. If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others. Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.” Because information regarding this outbreak is changing all the time, the county put in its official statement: The latest information is available at http://www.Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and http://www.CDC.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: