Missaukee to review capital improvements

March 2, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Board of Commissioners will be having some important issues to tackle during its March meetings, according to administrator Precia Garland.

“In March, we’ll be reviewing the capital improvement program,” Garland said. “That’s a six-year look at capital projects we need to plan for across the county. We’ll look at $3.4 million at various projects.

“For each project, we identify on what we think is the project cost and the year when we hope to finish the project and the source of funding those projects. Some of that would be county funds. Some of it is grant funding and other program funding.”

Garland said a capital improvement project is something which costs $5,000 or more and has an expected life of a year or more.

“We’re talking about improvement to buildings like roofs, equipment such as replacing two patrol vehicles with the sheriff’s department and EMS,” she said. “There’s a variety of things.”

Also, “We’ll receive the annual auditor’s report,” Garland said. “Our auditor will be present and will be discussing results of the fiscal year 2019 audit.”

The county’s auditor is Gabridge and Co. of Grand Rapids.

The housing committee, Garland said, is in a holding pattern.

“We’ve sent two applications recently based on requests we’ve received but have not gotten anything back yet to act on,” she said. “We’re waiting on applications. It’s been at least three months (since anything has been received).”

But Garland said she anticipating more applications will be coming in soon.











