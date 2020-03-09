No Need to Fear Coronavirus

March 9, 2020

Mike Wilcox

Mike’s Musings Columnist

This was sent to me by a supplier to the newspaper trade. In this day and age when everything is doom and gloom, particularly when discussing coronavirus, I thought this might bring some levity to the situation. I know I got a laugh. I hope you do too.

“We want to assure our subscribers that The Maron Press is full onboard with this coronavirus panic. For your protection our employees are now wearing face masks while completing their work assignments. We’re sanitizing our computer keyboards before sending you our emails. We’re dumping all of our stocks and burying municipal bonds in our backyards. We’re boarding our windows, nailing our doors shut and hanging garlic and wolfsbane outside our homes.”

“We’re so crazy hysterical, we’re even thinking about voting for Tom Steyer. Be afraid. Be very afraid.”

If you watch Cable News, and I watch a lot of it, they really know how to whip this coronavirus thing in to a frenzy. Every half hour a large segment of the cable station’s news is devoted to coronavirus. Oh no the U.S. has experienced its first death attributed to coronavirus- a 74 year old man in a nursing home because of underlying medical conditions (actually 3 others have died in the same Washington state nursing home since this was written.)Oh no Florida now has its first person to test positive for the virus. Oh no, travel restrictions have been placed on China, Italy, South Korea and Iran.

If you watch the stock market you know the frenzy is real. Last week The Dow recorded record one day and one week losses. The fear is the Chinese economy will tank because of the many restrictions the Chinese government has placed on businesses and workers.

I think we all need to take a step back and realize, that at least here in the United States, we have a top notch health team beginning with the CDC. In recent memory we have dealt with SARS, Ebolaand MERS, and pretty much contained them without causing widespread panic. We will handle coronavirus as well.

We need to remember that this winter alone, to date 16,000 people have died from influenza in the U.S. An additional 280,000 have been hospitalized. So far, not even 100 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus and only 2 have died. I don’t want to minimalize coronavirus, but when compared to flu, at least at this point, there is no comparison- flu is deadlier.

So here are a few words of wisdom. Make yourself informed about coronavirus. Realize that its symptoms are much like the flu, but also realize, that no one in this state has been diagnosed with the virus yet. Do not go around wearing surgical masks- they won’t do you any good. Do not travel to China or Iran- those countries truly have a severe epidemic. If you haven’t booked a cruise, don’t for the forseeable future. They always say the best way to combat flu is to wash your hands frequently. The same is true for coronavirus.

But again, until a few people have been diagnosed in this state, there is no reason to worry. Your chances of catching the flu are one thousand times greater than coming down with coronavirus.











