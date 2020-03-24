Osceola Commissioners Close County Building

March 24, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners, at its Tuesday meeting, approved millage ballot language as presented for the Commission on Aging for the August election.

In a related matter, the commissioners approved millage language for the Emergency Medical Services for the August election. They also approved the 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch surcharge ballot language as submitted for the August election.

Commissioners accepted the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority Risk avoidance program grant for $2,248.50.

Commissioners also accepted the Michigan Veterans Affairs agency fiscal year 2020 training reimbursement grant.

The commissioners approved hiring the new Commission on Aging administrative assistant to train with existing staff prior to the employee transferring to the nutrition coordinator position.

The board approved the Parks Michigan Recreation Passport Grant Application. The board approved Probate Court issuing Lexi Nexis VitalChek Payment solutions service agreement as presented and authorized the chairman to sign.

The board also approved the child and passenger legal representation grant.

Also approved was the IC solutions agreement for Video conferencing as presented.

The Child and Parent Legal representation grant was approved.

Commissioners approved the bulk paper bid with Integrity Business Solutions for $7,364.94.

The board also approved the release of water damage claim.











