Poor Fourth Quarter Dooms Lady Ramblers

March 2, 2020

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

McBain gave Highland Conference champion Lake City a run for its money on Thursday, Feb. 20. The Lady Ramblers weren’t able to hang on to their early lead however, as the Lady Trojans were able to hand them a 40-29 loss. Lake City ended the league campaign with a perfect 16-0 record.

“We played very tough, physical defense but Lake City is a good team with nice guard and post play,” head coach Drew Bronkema said. “The score says we lost by 11, but it was a much closer game and we battled from start to finish.”

McBain put up a 9-5 lead after the first quarter and was only down 17-16 at the half. Lake City slipped ahead 30-25 entering the fourth and McBain could only score four points in the final stanza.

“As a team, we have to eliminate the few defensive lapses we had and rebound better to beat a team like Lake City,” Bronkema said. “The good news, we get to see them again in districts, first game. It will be an exciting environment as it will be held in Lake City’s own gym. If we play our game, keep good mindsets, and eliminate some little things, we will compete at a high level.

Emma Schierbeek led the way on offense with 17 points.

McBain (12-6, 10-4) hosted Evart on Wednesday, played at Beal City in its regular season finale on Thursday and gets another shot at Lake City on Wednesday, when the two meet in a division three district semi-final on the Lady Trojans home court. The finals will take place Friday, March 6 with Houghton Lake, Manton and Roscommon playing on the other side of the bracket.











