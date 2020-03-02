Postcard from the Pines: Snow Fleas to Flee?

March 2, 2020

Julie Traynor Postcards from the Pine Columnist

You really have to look closely or you won’t see them. They’re out there on any sunny winter day and there are likely thousands of them all about you. But unless you stop to take a good look, you won’t notice them. Those tiny black specks spread across the snow as if Mom Nature went wild with a pepper shaker, are snow fleas and winter is the season when snow fleas are visible. This winter there has not been a quiet day when the snow in the Pines is not flea peppered. We are not an isolated woodsy locale. We’ve noted that familiar black dusting everywhere we go.

Fear not. These tiny critters are not fleas and cannot jump on your pets or bite, despite what their name implies. If you look closely, they may look like fleas, but they are of the insect family Collembola, commonly called springtails. It is a large family tree of like creatures.

According to several internet sources these tiny critters live on, and eat the decaying plant material all about us, all the time. We do not see them when we work in the garden each spring and summer, or when we rake leaves in the fall, but they are there, microscopically munching away. Essentially, they are but a tiny part of the greater ecological system that endlessly works to return the constant flow of organic plant material back into soil. As such, it is usable by many other and larger organisms, including more plants. They are a sign that the system is working well in your yard.

I’ve wondered how they survive on those very cold days. Logically they should not be there. Research says that North American springtails produce a large, for them, amount of gylcine, a potent anti-freeze. Nowhere did I find a logical explanation as to why thousands of antifreeze-loaded ‘fleas’ come out to hop about on the snow on frigid winter days. Is there microscopic decaying plant material in the snow? A flea fest? Mom Nature knows and apparently, she’s not telling.

Soon enough we will know the answer to that age-old weather-superstition question, will March come in like a lamb or like a lion? All indicators say lion-ish, maybe. As with all anticipated weather, we won’t know just what is what until it arrives.

I have to say, however, that when I was a kid anticipated spring weather signs carried a lot more weight than they seem to today. People seriously looked for woodchucks along fence lines and in fields on February 2. They believed that if March 1 roared in with foul winter weather, that it would exit as quiet as a lamb on March 31, a harbinger of spring. Of course, that was often immediately thrown off course by an April Fool’s snowstorm on April 1.

