Ramblers struggle against Lake City, Glen Lake

March 2, 2020

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The bad news is the McBain boys basketball team isn’t alone in first place after their loss at Lake City Friday night. The good news is, that despite the 49-38 Highland Conference loss, the Ramblers still control their own destiny in the league title chase.

As for the game on the Trojans’ home court, McBain held a slim 18-17 lead after the first quarter, but slipped behind 31-28 at the half. The Ramblers rallied to lead 36-35 entering the fourth but struggled mightily offensively in the fourth, netting just three points.

Leading the way for the Ramblers was Daniel Rodenbaugh with 17 points and Connor Murphy netted 13

Lake City was led by Ellian Schichtel and Hunter Bisballe with 15 points apiece.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, McBain won a home Highland game against Houghton Lake, 64-46.

The Ramblers held a slim 17-14 lead after the first quarter but pushed that gap to double digits by the half, 31-21. McBain pulled further away, claiming a 48-32 lead entering the fourth.

Mason Heuker had a good offensive night, netting 22 points. Kaiden McGillis added 18 and Rodenbaugh netted eight.

McBain also played a home non-league game against Glen Lake. The Ramblers lost that contest, 52-24. Stats were not provided.

McBain (12-4 overall, 12-2 Highland) played at McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday, heads to Manton tonight (Friday) for a key league battle, returns home to battle Big Rapids on Tuesday and hosts Cadillac on Thursday in its regular season finale. The winner of tonight’s game at Manton wins the Highland title outright.











