Recycling Millage receives thumbs up in Missaukee

March 16, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

LAKE CITY — Voters in Missaukee County in Tuesday’s primary approved the county recycling proposal.

The recycling millage is for 0.25 mills to provide funds for the operation and maintenance of a county recycling program.

The total was 1,750 votes in favor and 1,352 votes against.

Of the county’s 17 precincts, 14 voted in favor.

Voters also got to decide by party, their preference for a presidential candidate.

For Republicans, the favorite choice was Donald Trump with 1,859 while uncommitted was next with 67.

On the Democrat side, the winner was Joe Biden with 638 votes, followed by Bernie Sanders with 345 and Michael Bloomberg with 69. Several other candidates were on the Democratic ballot but picked up much fewer voters than the top three.

Additional county elections will be in May, August and November.

The county had 28 percent voter turnout with 3,191 voters participating.











