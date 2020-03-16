Remembering Math

March 16, 2020

Julie Traynor Postcards from the Pine Columnist

What a week. It contains both Tuesday’s Primary Election, a Friday the 13th and the full moon. We enjoyed what we saw of the moon and by the time you read this the election will be over and we’ll know the outcome. We fully expect to survive whatever Friday may throw at us. And then there is that proverbial beware time, the Ides of March, which falls on Sunday.

We were sorry to hear of the passing of Dorald Giddings this week. He will be remembered by countless, and we mean countless, students of algebra, geometry, trigonometry and whatever higher mathematics were called for at Marion High School from the early 1960’s until his retirement. There was a time when what you planned for your future, determined what math you might require. For those who chose college, a semester of Algebra I and Geometry I was recommended and Dorald Giddings the teacher. But one did not have to be in his classes to know just who he was. Everyone attending MHS during the course of his long career knew exactly who Mr. Giddings was whether they experienced the highs and lows of one of his classes, or worse yet, one of his study halls.

I can’t tell you where Dorald Giddings came to Marion from, or where he went to school, although I believe he was a CMU alum. And I can’t tell you exactly when he came to Marion, although it was sometime around 1960, plus or minus a couple of years.

I can tell you that his first home in Marion was the tiny apartment in the upstairs rooms at the home of Harry and Kathryn Willet, on the Mill Pond. He enjoyed photography and with camera in hand photographed many a high school football and basketball game. His photos lined the wall at the much loved teen hangout, the Eagle’s Nest and appeared weekly in the Marion Press. He also enjoyed toy trains and, if memory serves, even ran them around his tiny apartment.

I believe Mr. Giddings remained at the Willet’s until he and English teacher Elaine Miller wed, in July 1968. The couple bought a home on West Main Street they regarded so highly, that when they bought property in Winterfield, they took the house with them. The Giddings were together more than 40 years when Elaine passed in 2011.



Mr. Giddings was a formidable presence at Marion High School, both in the halls and in his classroom. Clad in his signature white lab coat, its tails flapping, he charged into the classroom seeming larger than life, with purpose, and sometimes with his well-known snarl. You did not forget a first impression of Mr. Giddings.

He was a force to be reckoned with, especially if you were not a particularly good or caring math student. Bad attitude got you bad attitude in spades. But, if you were a student who showed promise, or better yet had a math oriented, quick mind, you stood a far better chance than if you did not. One had to at least try to grasp the principles and literally ‘do the math’ to pass his classes. Perseverance on the part of the student is, then as now, a virtue.



In the fall of 1964 I was a lowly freshman at MHS and Algebra I was a freshman subject. I was in deep despair. Genetics did not give me math abilities much beyond 2+2=4 stuff. I struggled, and I mean struggled, through two semesters of Dorald Giddings Algebra I and was grateful to get out with a low C, which likely should have been a D. I know now that the likely reason I got the benefit of that low C was the perseverance factor, and just maybe I did learn something. After a semester of Geometry I, in 10th grade, both Harold Kelly and Mr. Giddings advised me to hang up that branch of math. I did, glad to escape with a D. His was the last math class I was ever required to take.

Dorald Giddings came to Marion to teach school. Perhaps, just as others have, he intended to stay for “just for a few years”. But the course of those few years grew long and became a career. Along the way it became a home with a wife, good friends and a comfortable place to live. He became a Marionite, whether he intended it or not. His spirit will roam the halls of MHS for a long time. Anyone who has seen the Harry Potter movies will get a chuckle at the mental picture of his ghostly, lab coat clad figure, floating through the halls of MHS. Somehow I think he might just approve.











