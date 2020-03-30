Senior Services Still Providing For Clients

March 30, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

“Clare County Senior Services is still providing services,” Director Lori Phelps posted.

She said meals for both the south part and the northern part of the county, one hot meal and enough frozen meals for a week are being delivered to clients every week.

Deliveries for the south part of the county are made each Wednesday with enough provided “to get clients through until the following week,” Phelps said.

For the northern part of the county, deliveries are made from the Harrison Center every Thursday.

“Due to storage limitations, we are only capable of making enough frozen meals for one week at a time,” Phelps said. “However, this still reduces exposure to our elderly.”

She continued, “Our case workers are assessing all clients for essential needs such as prescriptions and shopping necessities.” She added, “In Home Health Workers are continuing to provide care for homebound seniors.”

She asked anyone who knows of a senior in need to email her at phelpsl@clareco.net. “Our Case Workers will get with them as soon as possible.” She said, “Please remember this is for the highest need at this time. You can also call the office at 989-539-8870. We are experiencing a high volume of calls so if you get our voicemail, please leave a message and someone will call you back.”











