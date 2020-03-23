Shirley Virginia Blackedge

March 23, 2020

Shirley Virginia Blackledge, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City. She was born February 13, 1938, in Evart, MI, to the late John Edward Connor and Jessie M (Corkins) Connor. She was the youngest of eleven children with all siblings preceding her in death.

She married Martin C. Blackledge in 1957, and four children were born from this union.

She had previously worked as the former owner of Johnswood Inn on Drummond Island using her wonderful knack for meeting people and making friends. Shirley truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends, family gatherings, and spending time with her ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Shirley had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

She is survived by her ex-husband, Martin; two daughters, Vicki and Amy (Chuck Bilyea of Gaylord, MI) and two sons, Mike and Dan; and many nieces, nephews, and of course her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her ten siblings, and a special grandson, Justin Blackledge.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Shirley touched are invited to a gathering to reminisce, celebrate her life, support each other and, of course, just chat.

Shirley’s gathering will be April 18, 2020, 1:00pm to 3:00pm and take place at the Brooks Corner United Methodist Church, 5951 30th Ave, Sears, MI 49679.











