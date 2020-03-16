Spectrum Offering Free Covid-19 Screenings

March 16, 2020

Spectrum Health announced it has posted downloadable materials, travel tips, videos and other information on its website as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Community members, churches, schools, businesses and others are encouraged to visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19 to access the resources.

“The disease is now present in Michigan. We want to help ease fears and provide our community with the information people need to prevent this illness from spreading,” said Darryl Elmouchi, MD, MBA, chief medical officer, Spectrum Health System, and president, Spectrum Health Medical Group.

The materials include information on COVID-19 symptoms, prevention tips from state and federal agencies, a hand-washing video, articles featuring Spectrum Health infectious disease experts and links to action plans and other important information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Everywhere you turn, someone is talking about COVID-19 so we understand that people are experiencing information overload,” Elmouchi said. “We hope these materials from Spectrum Health and other reputable sources will equip our communities with accurate information that will both ease anxiety and help prevent the spread of the disease.”

In addition, Spectrum Health is offering free virtual COVID-19 screenings to those who have symptoms and may be concerned they have the virus. The purpose is to prevent the spread of illness by enabling people to seek the information they need from their homes, while making it easy and convenient for them.

People in the state of Michigan who are experiencing symptoms can call the health system’s hotline 616.391.2380 to be scheduled for a free virtual screening. Anyone with severe or life-threatening symptoms should call 911.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: