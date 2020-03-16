Superintendents Address Coronavirus Issue

March 16, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Local school districts are taking action concerning the Coronavirus.

“We have been accessing resources provided for school communicators,” Marion superintendent Chris Arrington said. “Last week we published on Facebook a letter from DHS advising our stakeholders how to take relevant precautions. It is my understanding there will be more information provided from the state this (week). In the meantime, here are the bullet points of the core precautionary measures:

“There are steps residents can take to prevent spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent the coronavirus disease, including:

“Washing your hands with soap and water.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

Staying home if you are sick and contact your healthcare provider.”

McBain superintendent Steve Prissel provided similar information.

“We have put information on our website to help educate the parents and community,” Prissel said. “Education is the best combat right now. The new nature of the Coronavirus brings additional angst to people. We will continue to try and provide educational resources on it, consistently clean our buildings, encourage all to wash hands and stay home if they are ill.

“Our communication with health officials and the State Department will also be key to assisting our school and community.”











