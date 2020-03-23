Verna Mae Salisbury

March 23, 2020

Verna Mae Salisbury, longtime resident of Marion passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Assisted Living. She was 95.

Verna was born on January 19, 1925, in Highland Township to Charlie and Sadie Bonham. Verna was married to Richard Salisbury on May 23, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, MI. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed a good game of Yahtzee or euchre with family or friends.

Verna is survived by her loving family; her son, Scott (Diana) Salisbury of Marion; daughter, Sandra (Leon) Mosher of Davidson, MI; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dick in 2008.

Funeral services will be held at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Mort. Interment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion.

Memorial contributions may be directed to C.S. Motts Children’s Hospital

