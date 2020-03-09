Village Finalizes Five Year Recreation Plan

March 9, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The Marion Village Council, at its Monday monthly meeting, finalized the five-year recreational plan for the village, president Don Gilmore said.

“What that does is allow us to apply for grants from the natural resources trust fund, which is a pretty big deal with our pond,” Gilmore said. “This deals with all recreation in the village like the campground, basketball courts…it’s a five-year plan required by the state. When you have the plan in effect, it allows you to apply for grants from the natural resources trust fund.”

The council also started to make plans for its 2020 road projects.

Gilmore said the village hopes to do the parking lot next to the Marion Township Hall and one street. Both are resurfacing projects.

“We haven’t decided on the street yet.” he said. “We hire contractors for this.”

The council also approved a variance for a new business opening in town.

“It’s an event type business where the old grainery used to be here in town,” Gilmore said. “We’re happy about this. We have the variance to allow them to have a gravel driveway. It’s an event business for weddings and parties. They’ll be opening this summer. We’re happy to have them.”











