Virtually Real

March 9, 2020

Julie Traynor Postcards from the Pine Columnist

I particularly enjoyed Mike’s Musings a couple of weeks ago. You know, the one when he wrote of his need to be in close contact with social media and the freedom he gained when he quit it. My hat is off to our fearless Editor and Chief Wilcox.

Most of us do social media in one way or another. And how we deal with it is as varied as we all are. I resisted Facebook for a long time. I was worn down and sucked in by a cousin who wanted all of the cousins to be connected. She sent photos, which I could see, and that suckered me in. That was 10 years ago and I rarely hear from her, or many of my cousins for that matter.

Things change rapidly on social media. It is ten years later and our now grown grandkids are scattered about. Facebook keeps us in touch. Those sweet faces are my principle reasons for the very limited social media time I partake in. I have been a Facebook junkie, my phone always close. One day I realized that I was taking a lot of time away from the real world to pay attention to things in a virtual one. I get a lot more done these days. And that is my principal reason for the very limited time I spend in Facebookland, or Googling. Especially Googling, and therein lies the rub at our house.

The Gardener is an internet person. He knows what’s doing on Facebook and he’s not ashamed to admit it (or to complain when he does not see posts from the kids). He also Snapchats and can Tweet, although no one will hear a peep out of him. And, sadly for me, he is a Googler. “Google it.” has become a stock answer at our house and not necessarily a welcomed one. Not me. I Google not, or as little as possible. As we all know, I am a book person and I’ve recently purged a ton of cheap old fiction. I have not moved along any of my truly old or sentimental books or a single one of my reference books, nor will I.

I’m a “Look it up” kind of girl. I like to research in real books and look up the spelling of words in a real dictionary. I like to hold that atlas, encyclopedia, guide or reference in my hands. I like to see what else is to be found, before and after my subject.

What do you learn from asking your phone, Alexa or Google? Weather, locations and recommendations, yes, I’ll give you that. Useful. But, consider that anyone, anywhere can insert information, right or wrong on any topic, at Wikipedia. And anyone can post as fact, anything they wish. For example, the people’s virtual encyclopedia Wikipedia, where information may be amended, added or deleted, and changed in any way by anyone. No particular attention to the truth. There is only one truth for a thing, not a selection of truths to fit a whim, like ordering from a fast-food menu.

“Just serve me up whatever the Truth of the Day is. Give me a modicum of sorta true and a side of kinda the facts. And I don’t have a lot of time. Make it to go. I’ll add the opinions and rehash it later.”

Too many folks like junk food these days.











