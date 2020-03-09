Voters Got to the Polls for Primary This Tuesday

March 9, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The March 10 election involves a presidential primary for area voters plus some local issues.

Osceola County clerk Karen Bluhm said Sherman Township will be involved in a Cadillac Public Schools vote. This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2020 tax levy.

The request in Orient Township regarding the Chippewa Hills election was to create a sinking fund for levying to 1.5 mills for a sinking fund for the repair of school buildings, school security improvements, the acquisition or upgrading of technology for the purchase of real estate for sites for construction of school buildings.

In Missaukee County, clerk Jessica Nielson said besides the Presidential Primary, “we have a county wide recycling millage proposal. Five of our 17 jurisdictions also have some voters that are part of the COOR ISD, which is located in Roscommon; the rest of our voters are Wex-Missaukee ISD and have proposals to vote on that.

The recycling millage is for 0.25 mills to provide funds for the operation and maintenance of a county recycling program.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: