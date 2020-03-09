What’s Cooking?

March 9, 2020

Carol Cope

Cooking & Recipes

I do think spring is just around the corner, I sure hope so!!!! The older I get, the better the South looks for the winter months…..

With a new group of recipes for a vegetable based menu, I am starting to gain, collect, and fix some to see if they are as tasty as they say….I have tried vegetable sausage and it is very good, so on we go with some other of the vegetable based items. Nothing for this week except the Pea soup as that looks like you may use as a straight vegetable soup….

SWEDISH PEA SOUP

1 pound dried yellow peas, wash over water and cover with 4 quarts cold water, let set at room temperature for at lease 8 – 9 hours or for a fast and alternative way you bring the 4 quarts of water with peas to a boil, remove from heat, cover, let stand for approximately 1 to 1 1/2 hours..Drain peas to discard the boiled water…

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

4 medium onions, chopped very fine

4 to 5 ribs of celery chopped

4 medium size carrots, chopped

1 tsp. black peppercorns

1 tsp. ground celery seed

1 tsp. white pepper

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 Bay leaf

1 large smoked ham hock plus a pound of ham slices cut into strips

12 cups water

salt and pepper to taste remember you have a lot of pepper already in this so taste before using more pepper*

Now that you have the peas ready, drain and rinse… Heat the oil in a large soup pot over medium heat, add onions, celery and carrots, cook until softened…Stir in thyme, celery seed and the white pepper. Cook until you can smell their fragrance.

Stir in the water, drained peas, bay leaf, then bring to a simmer. Make cheese cloth pouch, place peppercorns in and tie tightly with twine.. Place pouch into pot with ham hock and bring to a boil, then cover and reduce heat to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until peas are almost tender….

Next place cut-up ham in pot, cover, stir occasionally and cook until peas are completely tender…approximately 2 hours, then remove ham hock, pepper pouch and bay leaf…Scrape any meat from hock and serve with a good bread and butter….This a super meal for lent or for those who are not eating meat, you may exchange the meat by adding vegetable broth instead of water….Gooood!!!!!

HAM & POTATO

SKILLET

( with spring asparagus )

3 Tbsp.vegetable oil

2 cups onion, sliced thin

1 pound cooked ham

3 large yellow potatoes ( cut into cubes )

1 pound fresh asparagus, cut into one inch

pieces

2 Cajun seasoning

Salt & pepper to taste

Sour cream

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until tender. Add potatoes then cook until these are tender, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Add ham, asparagus and Cajun seasoning and continue to cook until the asparagus is tender…Season with salt and pepper, then serve with Sour cream….Yuuuummy….Be sure to make enough as this is so good……..

RICE MUFFINS

1 cup cooked rice

1 cup all-purpose flour

1+1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 + 1/2 Tbsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1 lg. egg

2/3 cup milk, not 2%, regular

2 + 1/2 Tbsp. unsalted butter (melted and cooled)

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 oz. deli cooked ham, cut into small pieces

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease and flour a 12 cup muffin pan and set aside..

With a large whisk, combine the following in a large bowl, flour, sugar baking powder and salt and whisk together until totally combined…In a separate bowl, whisk together egg, milk and melted butter then stir in the ham, rice and cheese. Gentle fold in the milk mixture to the flour mixture (do not over mix)

Pour batter into muffin cups (10 cups).. Bake for about 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Please rotate pan half way through the baking.. Let muffins cool prior to serving….Serve with butter and this will make any meal perfect………

Please be safe and wear a mask when in a large group of people as we need to be as safe as possible with this virus…

Should you have some good meet-less recipes please e-mail them to me at caroljeancope@gmail.com….Until next week, God Bless











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: