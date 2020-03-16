What’s Cooking?

March 16, 2020

Carol Cope

Cooking & Recipes

In this week’s recipes, I have several super good fish recipes for everyone to try that I hope you and family will enjoy. Usually here in Michigan we are able to fish through the ice and hook some of those great Michigan fish but this year the ice was not good, at least I would not venture on this ice just to see. We can usually buy great fresh fish at our local grocery store. If you are not able to buy fresh, frozen can be very good….so here we go with good fish recipes………

RED SNAPPER AND RED BELL

PEPPER SOUP

1 1/2 pounds Red Snapper or any other firm fleshed fish fillets…

1 cup onions, chopped medium

3 medium size red or yellow bell peppers, coarsely chopped

3 (14 oz.) cans chicken broth, Low sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/8 tsp. ground red pepper

1/2 cup fresh leaf parsley, chopped

If you use frozen fish, thaw, rinse and dry on a paper towel, then set aside. In a large saucepan, cook onions and sweet peppers in hot oil until tender over medium heat for 5 to 6 minutes. Add to onions and pepper 1 can of the broth and bring to a boil. Then reduce heat, cover and simmer about 20 minutes…Make sure the pepper are very tender..Cool slightly, then pour half of the pepper mixture into a blender and blend until smooth…

Pour into a medium bowl then do the same with the other one half of the peppers and onions. Return all mixture to saucepan and stir in the remaining broth, salt, black pepper and ground reed pepper.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat and stir in the fish..Cover and simmer about 5 to 6 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork…Stir once or twice then stir in parsley….Serve hot with some good hard bread or biscuits and a salad….This is super, super good !!!!!

GOOD OLD

FASHION

OYSTER STEW

from our

family cookbook

Set out a saucepan.

Scald;

2 cups milk

2 cups cream

Meanwhile drain, reserving liquid,

1 pint oysters

Pick over oysters to remove any shell particles.

Heat in saucepan

1/4 cup butter

Add oysters with reserved liquid..Simmer 3 minutes,or until oysters are plump and edges begin to curl..

Stir oyster mixture into scalded milk with,

2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. Accent

1/8 tsp. pepper

Serve at once with oyster crackers……

This has always been our great recipe for oyster stew…Another thing, best to buy the oysters in any month with an R in the spelling…..

CHEDDAR

DILL MUFFINS

3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp. sugar

2 Tbsp. baking powder

2 tsp. dill weed

1 tsp. salt

1 cup shredded cheese (4 ounces)

1-3/4 cups milk

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup butter, melted

In a bowl, combine the first six (6) ingredients. Combine milk,eggs and melted butter; stir into dry ingredients until just moistened…

Fill greased or paper lined muffin cups almost full. Bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until muffin test done. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack. This should yield about 9 jumbo or 12 standard size muffins……..These are easy and oh so good…….

Until next week, I leave everyone with this;

Know that deep inside, you are resilient, brave, so much stronger and more powerful than your fears……..

God Bless, Carol Jean











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: