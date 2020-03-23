What’s Cooking?

March 23, 2020

Carol Cope

Cooking & Recipes

Good morning, I hope that this finds everyone in good spirits and healthy…I will do some recipes today with things you have in your pantry…since we have that nasty virus in our state…I hope that everyone is so far is just fine…..Many people are taking this far too lightly, but do not panic. I am of the age that I came through the polio in the 50’s and the bomb shelters of the late 50’s, early 60’s…In the early 50’s we had a big red sign posted on our front door, which means, that we were quarantined…My very close friend was found to have polio and was placed in an iron lung at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Our neighbors who were so great, they supplied us with the necessaries like food and anything else that we might need. Then in the early 60’s, everyone was building bomb shelters, stocking them with food and water because the fact we might become involved in a very bad war…Needless to say we were ok……Now for some receipts !!!!!!!

ITALIAN TOMATO – CHEESE PIZZA

from our

family cookbook

Lightly grease two 15 inch round pizza pans or two large 15 1/2 by 12 inch baking sheets.

Soften

1/4 pkg., (1/2 tsp.) active dry yeast in

2 Tbsp. warm water, let stand 5 to 10 minutes

Meanwhile, pour into a large bowl

3/4 cup warm water

Blend in

2 cups sifted flour

Stir softened yeast and add, mixing well…

Measure

2 to 2 1/4 cups sifted flour

Add about half of the flour to the yeast mixture and beat until smooth. Mix in enough flour to make a soft dough…Turn onto a lightly floured surface and allow dough to rest 5 to 10 minutes.

Knead dough, form into a ball, and place in a large, greased deep bowl to allow dough to double in size. Turn dough to allow greased surface to top. Cover with wax paper, a towel and let stand in a warm place until doubled in size.

Punch down with your fist. Fold edges in to center and turn completely over in bowl.. Cover and let rise again until almost double in size.

Again punch down dough. Divide into two equal portions and form into balls. Place one ball in center of each pizza pan. Push dough down in center of each pan and spread with hand to 1/8th inch thickness. Shape edge by pressing dough between thumb and fore finger to make the ridge…..

Set out

6 ounces Mozzarella cheese, sliced thin..

Force through a sieve

3 cups canned tomatoes

Use one half of the sieved tomatoes to cover the dough on each pizza pan. Then top each with half of the cheese. Sprinkle over each pizza , in the order listed, one half of

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

Bake at 400 degrees 25 to 30 minutes or until browned. Cut into wedges and serve hot….

Variations for toppings on your pizzas….

1 cup button mushrooms can be added

1 pound Italian sausage, cut into 1/4 inches then spread around the pizza

For Anchovy pizza do the following omit the cheeses and sprinkle 1/4 tsp. oregano over each pizza, then arrange 8 rinsed Anchovies, cut into 1/4 inch pieces to be placed over each pizza…

I am aware that many people do not care for anchovies but if you rinse them, you will get a lot of the salt off and they are really good!!!!!

You can put most anything on you pizza and trust me it will taste very good!!!! This crust recipe is so good and sometimes I put a pinch of sugar in and this can be used for any type of pocket recipe you may want to make, like a pot pie type of foods…….

PERFECT BOILED RICE

from the

family cookbook

Bring to a boil in a deep saucepan;

2 qts. water

1 Tbsp. salt

1 tsp. Accent

so boiling will not stop, add gradually;

1 cup of rice

Boil rapidly, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes or until a kernel is totally soft when pressed between fingers.

Drain, rice in colander and rinse in hot water to remove loose starch. Cover colander and rice with a clean towel and set over hot water until rice kernels are dry and fluffy….**I love this for breakfast with milk, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg…….super good…….

BUTTER – FRIED MUSHROOMS

family cookbook

Set out a heavy and large skillet.

Clean and slice,

1lb. fresh mushrooms, set aside

Heat in the skillet over low heat,

1/3 to 1/2 cup butter

Add the sliced mushrooms.

Cook slowly, carefully turning occasionally, until lightly browned and tender.

Season with,

Salt, pepper, and Accent Serve immediately…..Yuuuuummy na so goood !!!!!!! ****You can do Onion slices the same way….

With all that is going on in the world today, we must be kind, share foods, and any other necessities plus communication which is very important for humanity, We must listen to our experts regarding this virus and please pay good attention as I know many of you out there have not lived through anything like this before and that is why I am advising you to do so….as I have……Check on your family, neighbors and any one else that you know to make sure they are fine…….

God Bless, Carol Jean











