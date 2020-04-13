Area Schools Plan for Online, Packet Learning

April 13, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order cancelling Michigan schools for the rest of this year, Clare, Harrison and Farwell schools are busy planning for take-home learning packets and on-line instruction to help students complete the 2019-20 school year and be ready for advancement to the next grade in the fall.

Whitmer’s April 2nd order closed all K-12 buildings for the rest of the school year and said the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators and the Michigan Council of Charter School Authorizers are “currently developing and Continuity of Learning Plan template application for schools to utilize to create their localized plan” and noted that it would be available by last Friday.

A release from the Governor’s office said, “Each district must have its plan approved by their regional intermediate school district before being implemented. Public school academies must have their plans approved by their authorizer.”

The release also said, “All Michigan high school seniors will be given the opportunity to graduate this year…all standardized tests previously scheduled …including the M-STEP and the SAT, will be cancelled. There will be a date in October for rising high school seniors to take the SAT and for other high school students to take the PSAT.”

In a Monday email, Clare Superintendent James Walter said, “Our continuous learning plan will be submitted to the Clare-Gladwin RESD for approval later this week. The plan will include online learning, as well as instructional packets in the hopes we can reach all our students during this time when the school buildings are closed. We are planning for intentional learning to begin on the 13th of April, although for most classrooms it is already underway! I would emphasize for parents that our teachers are working to provide learning opportunities for all students; that the ‘struggle’ to learn is a good thing in many respects; and to contact your child’s school/teacher if you need assistance. We don’t expect parents to replace teachers, we simply plan to keep learning going as partners with families.”

In a post to parents and Pioneers last Friday, Walter said, “Schoolwork will begin during the week of April 13th. There remains much to work out, but connecting virtually will work for over half our students and we’ll utilize packets to support the remaining folks as best we can.”

He also noted, “Seniors: assignments in core and essential classes will continue through May like normal.” He added, “Students on track to graduate or advance grades: put in your best effort these next 6-8 weeks and you’ll be in great shape.”

He added, “For now, we’ll maintain our May 31 planned [graduation] ceremony, but obviously that could change. It is our intent to honor seniors’ achievements, even if that takes us into the summer months for a ceremony.”

Additional information will be posted on the school’s website and Facebook page.

Harrison Superintendent Rick Foote said, “We are in the process of working on our plan. It is our hope that we will have it done and approved so we can fully implement it by Monday, April 20th. Harrison will be doing a combination of paper/pencil and virtual.”

Farwell Superintendent Steven Scoville said in an email Monday, “Our teachers are meeting today to develop our learning plans.











