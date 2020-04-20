By Helping Newspaper, You Help Charities

April 20, 2020

The Clare County Review and Marion Press stand side by side with the many businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to offering marketing grants to local businesses, the newspaper is seeking donations to continue to provide the local, timely, independent, community news that Clare and Osceola/Missaukee counties have come to trust for more than fifty years.

We intend to pass along your goodwill to the many charities and nonprofits who are working so tirelessly throughout this crisis to help those in need. Those who donate at least $15 to us can specify a local charity or nonprofit; we will give them free advertising space.

The situation is dire. While newspapers are among the media deemed essential services under the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order in place for several weeks now, many small businesses who are the backbone of our customer base have temporarily closed or have had to drastically alter the way they do business.

Your donations will help our newspaper keep its staff to continue bringing you important coronavirus news and highlighting the many ways our communities are banding together to survive this crisis. We are also doing our best to maintain our role in covering the workings of local government, which has had to resort to online conferencing to conduct business.

Call our Clare office at 989-386-4414 to donate with a credit card or mail checks to 135 N. McEwan, Clare, MI 48617.

Even as we ask for help, we will continue to offer Community Marketing Fund to help local businesses reach out to customers amid the chaos of the pandemic. Wilcox Newspapers, the parent company of the Review and Press will subsidize local marketing efforts through matching advertising dollars totaling up to $500,000.

“We know area businesses and workers have been significantly impacted; we have, too,” said Mike Wilcox, president of Wilcox Newspapers. “But we know that helping each other is now as a community can weather a crisis like this. We want to do everything we can to help our community get through the pandemic and get back to work. With these matching grants, we can help local businesses tell their stories as they rebuild.”

Businesses operating in our circulation can apply for a grant up to $10,000 at wilcoxmike2@gmail.com. Applicants will receive a response to their application within two to three business days.

The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus, Wilcox said, regardless of whether or not they are current advertisers or not. Grant money can be used for local print and online advertising in one of the Wilcox Newspapers between now and June 30.











