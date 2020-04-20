Clare Senior Services Still Going Strong

April 20, 2020

Keeping a “safe distance” are Senior Services Harrison kitchen staff: Cook Rob Vanmeeter, Head Cook Kevin Franko, Kitchen Assistant Brenda Beckwith and Site Supervisor Cheryl Meyers.

Getting some of the healthy offerings for senior meals ready for delivery.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

These are difficult days for everyone, but especially for the organization that provides needed services for our Clare County’s seniors.

But Clare Senor Services/Council on Aging Director Lori Phelps reassures us, “Senior Services remains open and continues to provide home care and home delivered meals.”

She said, “Our kitchens are working extra to prepare meals, flash freeze them and then return to work to seal them for a one-a-week delivery providing meals for the whole week.”

“We have had to basically throw our menu out the door due to the inability to get certain items but our cooks faced that challenge head-on as well coming up with great meals that somewhat fit the nutrition guidelines.”

In these difficult times, seniors cannot get together for meals. Instead those meals are delivered to their homes.

The Clare meal site delivers one hot meal and enough frozen meals for a week on Wednesdays for the southern part of the county, while the Harrison meal site delivers one hot meal and frozen meals for the rest of the week on Thursdays in the northern part of Clare County.”

“Meals also go out of the Lake George meal site, with the majority of the food being prepared from the Clare Center,” Phelps said.

All together the meal sites have provided 52,000 meals so far this year.

At Clare, the Site Supervisor is Brenna Chapman; head cook is Sue Chmielewski while Reva Bohy and Matt Chmielewski are also cooks at Clare.

Harrison Site Supervisor is Cheryl Myers; Kevin Franko is head cook, Rob Van Meter is a cook and Brenda Beckwith is a kitchen assistant

Deb Trim is the Lake George Site Supervisor and Dee Dee Johnson is a cook there.

The deliveries by home-delivered meal drivers are made just once-a-week an attempt to limit exposure Phelps said. “It does make it a little more difficult.”

The drivers travel approximately 120,000 miles a year.

Meals on Wheels drivers include Steve Otte, Teresa Hall, Shirley Miliken, Jen Richards, Mike Tanner and Mary Hubbard.

Don Twork and Bob Keller are Meals on Wheels drivers and also drivers fpr the distribution of meals.

Harrison’s volunteer meals drivers include Roger Westberg, Trudy and Chuck Kroesing, Debbie Knopp, Ed Andreck, Kathryn Hanchett and Christine Smith.

Lori said Care Givers in the Home Help Program are continuing to provide personal care and respite care and shopping for essential items for seniors despite the COVID-19 concerns and safety issues.

The heroic staff of care givers include Ann Kory, April Barnhart, Dana Kerr, Emilee Hawley, Evelyn Allison, Irene Railer, Jacqueline Hutek, Janica McLearen, Jeri Shannon, Kim O’Hara-Daniels, Leslee White, Martha Chamorro-Pinner, Melissa Thompson, Melody Barnhart, Nicole Keel, Sandra Dickinson, Sheryl Hyde, Theresa Casebeer, Karen Russell, Justin Hamilton, Laurie Eichhorn and Lynette Tiffany.

“I am so proud to have such an amazing staff,” Phelps said. “When this [pandemic] started and I had to adjust our everyday schedules and add increased sanitization protocols to limit exposure for employees and our seniors, yet still provide the much-needed service, the staff didn’t hesitate at all. They embraced the challenge and went to work.”

The care givers do personal care including bathing, washing, cleaning, shopping for essentials, all while using universal precautions and enhanced sanitization protocols.



Respite Care is caring for someone that cannot stay alone using universal precautions and enhanced sanitization protocols. These people cannot do simple activities of daily living by themselves so the care givers go in and help them.

Phelps said, “We have provided over 15,000 hours of in-home care so far this year.”

She said that Clare County Emergency Management Director Jerry Becker has been instrumental in getting personal protection equipment (PPE) for all of the department’s employees. “We have been lucky,” Lori said. “I usually order what we need at the beginning of every fiscal year, however we didn’t have enough masks to see us through.”

Phelps said the administration has been great though it all. “The IT department at the county made it possible for office staff to answer office phones through their cell phones, [which are] bound to their laptops.”

This makes it possible for all of the office staff to be able to work remotely. “That has also brought some new challenges, but we seem to be figuring it out,” she said. “We continue to receive new referrals and are setting up services just as we have always done, a little modified of course.”

Despite the crisis that we are going through this spring, Lori said, “The Case Workers are keeping in touch with all of their clients and addressing any needs and creating care plans for new clients.”











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: