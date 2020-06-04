Classifieds

April 1, 2020

FURNITURE & APPLIANCES

  • Queen Pillow Top mattress set. $199 each. King
    $299. Full set $150. All new in plastic. 989-832-1866
  • Amish Building 12×16 metal Storage Building. Amish
    built. 3,630 includes delivery. 989-832-1866
  • Amish log headboard with queen pillow top
    mattress set. New in plastic. cost $975. Sell $275, 989-923-1278

BINGO- Farwell bingo Tues. 6PM, open 4pm CC Senior Comm.
Ctr. 989-588-4669 50/50 Jackpot Over 18 Welcome Proceeds:BLDG/Upkeep License
A22094

Automobiles/Auction-Bids being taken. Minimum bid apply must
be sent to Clute’s 630 W 5th St. Clare MI 48617. BIDS MUST BE IN BY
4-6-2020 12PM

  • 90’s Old’s Mobile 1G3WH12M2TF355262
  • 90 Toyota JT4UN24 DXV0043165
  • 99 GMC 1GKDT13W7X2SS7215
  • 14 Chevy Sebring 1C3EL4693NS27679
  • 02 Saturn 1G8ZFS28S2Z249232
  • 05 Dodge Stratus 1B3EL46J25SN629582

FOR SALE

  • 2 BEDROOM HOUSE-18.5 acres, Harrison. New roof. New
    hickory kitchen cabinets with appliances. Knotty pine in kitchen, living rom
    and hallway with new lights and ceiling fans. $90,000. Price negotiable.
    810-531-6871
  • MOVING SALE- Saturday March 27 from 9:00 am to
    3:00 pm at 712 N. Rainbow Drive Clare MI

 Farwell PineHurst
Senior Apartments

  • 1-bedroom apartments, 62 years or older,
    disabled (regardless of age), rent based on income (if qualified). Barrier free
    units available, contact Carolyn (989) 588-3360 or Susan (616) 942-6553, equal
    housing opportunity, TDD 711. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

For Rent

  • 3 bedroom home, rural-gravel road, $600 per
    month plus utilities, 2-car garage, 1 ½ baths, must be able to take care of yard
    around house and help with snow removal. Deposit and 1 months rent before moving
    in. No pets. 989-386-9673

Village Glen Apartments

  • 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments, rent based in
    income, section & vouchers accepted. 231-743-6563. 530 W. First St. Marion
    MI 49669 TTY 711. villageglen@kmgprestige.com





Please follow and like us:
Error, no Ad ID set! Check your syntax!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *