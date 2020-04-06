Classifieds

Queen Pillow Top mattress set. $199 each. King
$299. Full set $150. All new in plastic. 989-832-1866
Amish Building 12×16 metal Storage Building. Amish
built. 3,630 includes delivery. 989-832-1866
Amish log headboard with queen pillow top
mattress set. New in plastic. cost $975. Sell $275, 989-923-1278
HELP WANTED
Private Home Health Aide, immediate opening, CENA, certified preferred but not required. 989-544-3386. Please leave message.
Clare County Transit is hiring a lead bus repair technician. Minimum requirements: HS diploma or GED, ASE or SoM mechanic’s certification(s), proficient computer skills (MS office) and are to learn CCTC’s PM software, CDL C w/P endorsement or ability to obtain within six months, and pass a drug test and physical. For more information and an application see CCTC’s website at Clareciuntytransit.org or contact Operations Manager at (989)539-1474. Applications due by 5:00 Monday April, 20th.
FOR SALE
2 BEDROOM HOUSE-18.5 acres, Harrison. New roof. New hickory kitchen cabinets with appliances. Knotty pine in kitchen, living rom and hallway with new lights and ceiling fans. $90,000. Price negotiable. 810-531-6871
For Rent
Farwell Pinehurst Senior Apartments 1-bedroom apartments, 62 years or older, disabled (regardless of age), rent based on income (if qualified). Barrier free units available, contact Carolyn (989) 588-3360 or Susan (616) 942-6553, equal housing opportunity, TDD 711. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
3 bedroom house for rent in Farwell. Washer/dryer hook up. 989-339-0392.
3 bedroom home, rural-gravel road, $600 per month plus utilities, 2-car garage, 1 ½ baths, must be able to take care of yard around house and help with snow removal. Deposit and 1 months rent before moving in. No pets. 989-386-9673
Bingo-Farwell Bingo. Tues, 6PM, Open 4PM. CC Senior Comm. Ctr. 989-588-4669. 50/50 Jackpot. Over 18 welcome. Proceeds: BLDG/Upkeep License A22094
Recent Comments