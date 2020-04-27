CMDHD Announces First Deaths for Neighboring Counties

April 27, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Central Michigan District Health Department which encompasses Arenac, Clare Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon Counties, issued a release Monday that reported the first deaths in Arenac and Gladwin Counties due to COVID-19.

The release said the Gladwin County victim was reportedly an “elderly female” with health conditions who was admitted the MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin April 14. She passed away over the weekend.

The Arenac County victim of a middle-aged female with health condition who was admitted to Covenant HealthClare in Saginaw April 14 and died on Sunday, April 19.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympaties to the families who have lost their loved ones,” said Steve Hall, Health Officer at CMDHD. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community. It’s crucial for residents to be aware of the virus and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.”

For more information visit the CMDHD website at www.cmdhd.org. Find them on Facebook and on Twitter @CMiDHD.

In the CMDHD counties, the total numbers of cases listed on the 15th have gone from 70 to 99 reported on the 21st, just six days later. The number of deaths has gone from five to ten in the same period, with the larges increase in Isabella County who recorded in increase from 42 to 53 with an increase of three deaths in six days

The increase in COVID-19 cases in Isabella County is due to a surge at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Since April 7th, just over two weeks ago, the number of residents who have tested positive for the virus has climbed to 16 and eight members of the staff have also tested positive. Four residents of the facility have died, according to Hall.

Neighboring Mecosta County reports 14 cases and one death and Midland County has 47 cases and three deaths as of April 21.











