Community Events

April 20, 2020

MAY

The Harrison First Congregational Church Rummage

Sale, normally held on the first weekend in May is cancelled this year.

MAY 15-16

YODER’S FLEA MARKET & CRAFT SHOW CANCELLED

The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce just received word from Simon

Yoder announcing that Yoder’s Flea Market & Craft Show, which was scheduled to take place May 15th and May 16th, has been cancelled due to

COVID-19. There is another Yoder’s Amish Flea Market and Craft Show that will take place September 4th and September 5th.

WHEATLAKE

FESTIVAL OF RACES

Out of sincere concern for the health and well being of the community,

the Wheatlake Festival of Races on May 16, 2020 is canceled. The Spectrum Health Wheatlake Festival of Races is a beloved local event that supports

friends, family and neighbors fighting cancer. All donations, stake purchases and race registrants will have the option of a full refund, as well as the option to donate registration fees and purchases to the Wheatlake Cancer and Wellness Fund, the event’s beneficiary fund. Refund information and online donations to the Wheatlake Wellness Fund are found on the event webpage at www.spectrumhealth.org/ wheatlake-races.

Plans to resume coordination of the Wheatlake Festival of Races will begin

early 2021 with an event date of May 15, 2021.

MAY 5 & JUNE 2

The MARSP Clare County Chapter made plans last fall for their 2020 monthly meetings. At present, the Chapter’s Executive Board decided to cancel the May 5th and June 2nd scheduled meetings due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. The June 2nd, 30th year Anniversary Celebration will be rescheduled at a future date. It is in the best interest of all members and invited guests that these meetings be delayed until our communities are deemed safe by Governor Whitmer. Future MARSP Clare County Chapter meeting dates and notices will be forthcoming. If you would like more information about the MARSP Clare County Chapter, visit their website at https://marspclarecountych. wixsite.com/marsp or contact Liz Smith at 989-544-0911.

JUNE 18

SENIOR EXPO 2020

Kathy Kimmel, Director of the Wexford County Council on Aging nnounced

the cancellation of the Senior Expo 2020. The event was to be held June 18, 2020 at the Wexford County Civic Arena (The Wex). “This event brings over 700 seniors to The Wex along with over 70 vendors for the 4 hour event. The Expo is one of the biggest events in our area, providing resources and a fun social event for the seniors in our area. Because of Covid-19 pandemic we are cancelling the event this year, for the safety of our seniors, vendors and staff . Those vendors that have purchased booth space will receive their registration fees refunded back to them within the next 30 days. We look forward to providing an exceptional event next year” states Kathy Kimmel.

ON GOING EVENTS

515 GALLERY PRESENTS “VIEWS & PERSPECTIVES”

The 515 Gallery in downtown Clare, is excited to begin the 2020 season with “Views & Perspectives” featuring three women artists, Marlies Manning, Margo Berke, and Diane Mooradian from Thursday, February 27 through April 23, This unique combination of watercolors, pastels, pencils & quilts will showcase a beautiful creative appreciation of rural life. The free opening reception on Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm will have live music by the Palooka Brothers, an incredible all-timey string band. Don’t miss the opening reception of “Views & Perspectives” at 515 Gallery on Thursday, February 27 from 6-8 pm. to meet the artists, view their work, and enjoy music by the Palooka Brothers.

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION AND 4-H

Michigan State University Extension and 4-H is finding new ways to rovide

educational programming to residents of Clare County during the mandated social distancing due to novel coronavirus. “We’ve taken much of our programming online.” said Brandie Sigler, 4-H program coordinator. For example, a babysitting club that was meeting at Lake City Middle School is now meeting virtually through an online platform.”lare County’s 4-H programs have launched virtual scavenger hunts using the GooseChase app.

Youth ages 13 and older can download the Goose- Chase app to their mobile

device, and then search for their county’s game. Missions included in the game will require participants to research answers to educational questions and explore the world around them without ever having to leave their yards. In addition to local programs, residents can also participate in programs offered online by any Extension office in the state. For example, several area youth are participating in a Home Alone club hosted by Kalkaska County 4-H and an art club hosted by Gladwin 4-H. MSU Extension has compiled a list of online and remote learning resources for people of all ages. Online products can be found at https://www.canr. msu.edu/rlr/











