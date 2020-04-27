Cool, Williams to Face-off in Republican Primary

April 27, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — An announcement has been released by Osceola County sheriff Ed Williams revealing he would be a candidate for a full term in his office.

Williams was appointed to the office when Justin Halladay resigned to be director for the Commission on Aging.

The release from Williams supporters stated: “Sheriff Ed Williams did what he said he would do when selected by the hiring panel back in September. Sheriff Williams filed to keep his position to be on the ballot on Aug. 4, 2020.

“Sheriff Williams has made a promise to provide great leadership to the employees that protect and serve the people of Osceola County. With over 30 years in the United States Army Military Police, over 20 years as a Michigan Police Officer and a lifetime resident of Osceola County, he will complete his promise to the people of Osceola County and keep Osceola a safe place to live and work.”

The statement added: “Sheriff Williams would like to thank everyone that helped make this transition as Sheriff go very smooth and for all those that have thanked him for coming to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.”

Williams will face opposition in the Aug. 4 primary. Mark Cool of LeRoy has also filed for the office. He and Williams are both running for Republicans











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: