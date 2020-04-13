Coronavirus Cases Now at Three in Osceola County

April 13, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Osceola County was at three as of Wednesday evening.

The figure was confirmed by Wikipedia which has been tracking cases across the state.

There have been no coronavirus related deaths in the county.

This is in contrast to the Detroit area which had 9,526 confirmed cases and 446 deaths. Next is Oakland County with 4,007 cases and 141 deaths, Genessee County with 713 cases and 39 deaths, Washtenaw County with 610 cases and 13 deaths and Kent County with 207 confirmed and eight deaths.

Locally in smaller populated areas, the numbers have been relatively low. Midland County has 24 confirmed cases and one death while Isabella County has 22 cases and two deaths, Wexford County seven cases confirmed and no deaths, Mecosta County eight confirmed and one death, Gladwin County with four confirmed and no deaths, Clare County with two cases and no deaths, and Missaukee County with one confirmed and one death.

The worldwide figures are 1,484,811 confirmed and 88,538 deaths. In the United States, it’s 434,114 confirmed and 14,800 deaths. In Michigan, it’s 20,346 confirmed and 959 deaths.

Residents are reminded the disease spreads mainly through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze and spreads when a person touches a surface or object that contains the virus and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth. This is why officials continue to stress to residents to wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face and keep a distance from people who are ill.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: