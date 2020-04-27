COVID-19 Cases at 8 in Osceola County

April 27, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Osceola County has gone to eight from five a week ago.

Those figures are provided as of mid-week from michigan.gov. Coronavirus/Michigan.

There are still no reported deaths from COVID-19 in Osceola County.

Mecosta County has 13 confirmed cases and one death.

The figures are 12 confirmations in Missaukee County and one death. In Clare County, it’s 10 cases and one death.

In Michigan, there have been 33,966 reported cases and 2,813 deaths. The michigan.gov website stated the following:

“The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from causes associated with COVID-19 out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as one measure of illness severity. Several factors can affect this number.

“Until recently, COVID-19 lab testing has prioritized for hospitalized individuals due to limited testing availability. As a result, COVID-19 infections were identified more often in people who were more severely ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with mild illness are tested, it is likely the case fatality rate will go down.”











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: