Crime In Michigan And How COVID-19 is Turning the Tide

April 8, 2020

Michigan has become a major hotspot for the coronavirus. The state has encouraged each resident to stay in their house as much as possible. Any business that is considered non-essential has shut its doors. Many Michigan manufacturers, who contribute $2.17 trillion to the national economy, are making medical equipment and supplies for the growing demand.

Police Remodel Response To Crime

As a result of the virus, police are being constantly equipped with masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to keep themselves safe, including access to biohazard suits if necessary. Police are using social distancing measures when responding to calls and traffic stops to avoid face to face interactions. These officers want to take every measure to keep themselves as safe as possible. However, over a fifth of the police departments in Detroit have been quarantined, two officers have died, and around 39 officers have tested positive even with these measures in place. As more officers get sick and available protective supplies begin to dwindle, the police’s ability to respond to crime gets even tougher.

Crime rates are expected to be lower over the coming weeks as police are limiting the number of arrests. This is to keep people out of jail where the virus can spread like wildfire. Over the last 40 years, the inmate population has increased by 500%. A minimum of 30 inmates are being released from a county jail in Michigan on any given day. Additionally, since fewer people are out on the roads and in the streets, there just aren’t as many crimes being committed.

Issues With Jail Overcrowding

Jail crowding makes it incredibly difficult to keep six feet away or keep up with disinfecting and handwashing measures. Even visitors who are allowed inside must go to another building to wash their hands. Michigan is struggling to provide enough tests and protective equipment for those on the outside, and this means inmates are at a much greater risk. It’s difficult to combat the virus because a person can be infected for a significant period of time without showing any symptoms. Staff shortages due to illness can create issues with safety and security. There is also a factor of ethical morality to not have a patient who is jailed for a minor offense to receive a death sentence due to the virus.

Isolating patients inside the jail who’ve tested positive for the virus is difficult due to the lack of physical space and other problems it can create. Solitary confinement and isolation have been largely used as a tactic for punishment in order to affect the psyche of the incarcerated individual. Inmates may not be willing to disclose their symptoms if they know they’ll be individually isolated with no ability to know what may happen to them. Trust and vulnerability are already precarious on whether or not you’ll be taken care of medically if you report your illness.

So far, Michigan prisons have had at least 78 positive virus cases and the number is expected to rapidly rise in the weeks ahead. Many prisoners who have committed non-dangerous crimes are being released. However, the criteria for release are still subject to debate and prosecutors and judges are using their own discretion on who can be let out. Some prisoners have no place to go so the state must figure out housing for them. Any inmate that tests positive is transferred to the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center, which is a state-run medical facility. However, staff must have protective equipment available before a patient can be transferred.

Police have been encouraging residents to report any crime online where no one’s in danger and there’s no need for an immediate response. Non-violent crimes such as larceny are being handled by phone, and officers are dispatched for other crimes on a case by case basis. According to Mike Jaafar, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Operations, the pandemic appears to be pushing down crime overall, except for prostitution activity. The prostitution rates have remained the same, despite the increased focus on social distancing.

Court Hearings

Another factor in determining how the crime rate is being affected by the pandemic is how court hearings are being addressed. In March, the Michigan Supreme Court issued an emergency order that limited court activity to essential functions and emergency cases. The order, which may be extended, limits the number of people that can be allowed in courtrooms and other courthouse spaces to ten people maximum, including staff. Because of the restrictions, many hearings are being either postponed or adjourned. Whenever possible, people can use video technology and phone hearings at their house instead of in-person hearings at the courthouse.

Before the pandemic, for example, four DUI convictions in a period of ten years would be punished by $18,000 in fees and up to three years in state prison. With the emergency orders in place, the case may be adjourned for a later time unless the person was already in custody before the emergency order took place. No bench warrants are planning to be issued for those who fail to appear in court. Those who have current cases or are on parole are asked to call their local courthouse for more information regarding their unique circumstances.

The exact stats for the current crime rates in Michigan are not available as of this writing. However, police are reporting that they’re receiving fewer calls and making fewer arrests. It’s possible that Michigan will see significantly lower crime rates in the weeks ahead similar to the dips seen by Chicago and New York City. However, it’s important to remain vigilant as certain domestic and family-related violent crimes may potentially rise the longer people must remain in their house. This is an unprecedented period, and only time will tell how the pandemic may turn the tide when it comes to crime.











