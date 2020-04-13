Faces in the Crowd: Kaitlynd Hamstra

April 13, 2020

Kaitlynd Hamstra, like many of us, has been stuck in her home for the last month.

To make matters worse, she’s been stuck with me.

That’s because Kaitlynd Hamstra is my fiancée. ‘Til death do us part.

While the coronavirus and social distancing has put in-person interviews on the backburner, Kaity is the one human being who I still get to interview every single day – whether she likes it or not.

But there’s more to Kaity than just being the best fiancée ever.

A 2011 Traverse City Central graduate, Kaity joined the Wexford-Missaukee ISD as a school psychologist in 2017. She’s served students at the ISD, Pine River, McBain, Cadillac, and Marion. She loves her job, and she loves making a difference in her students’ lives.

Just a few years ago, she couldn’t find Marion on a map. These days, she calls Marion home. And she wouldn’t have it any other way.

To be sure, Kaitlynd Hamstra is a wonderful quarantine buddy. Along with our two dogs, Lola and Lucy, we have a nice little quaran-team going. But the bottom line: she’s certainly more than just another face in the crowd.

Marion Press: Where were born and raised? What kept you busy growing up?

Kaity: Traverse City, Michigan. I grew up with my parents, Scott and Dee, and my younger brother Logan, and younger sister Allison. I’m the oldest. So growing up, we’d go to my grandparents house on Fife Lake and spend basically every weekend on the lake: boating, and water skiing, and just enjoying the water and enjoying time with family. I also spent a lot of time at my other grandparents’ house – my mom’s parents’ house – with my grandma and grandpa and my cousins. My cousin, Kearsten, is only six months older than me, so we were best friends growing up. Did a lot of camping, a lot of outdoor stuff; riding four wheelers, snowmobiling. We used to go skiing and snowboarding because we lived pretty close to a ski resort, Mt. Holiday.

MP: You graduated from T.C. Central in 2011. What kept you busy in school?

Kaity: I played softball throughout school. Sports kept me busy. I also worked a lot; my senior year I was rarely at school and got a lot of work experience. Just hanging out with friends, working, and trying to save up money for college.

MP: Why did you choose school psychology as a career?

Kaity: In tenth grade, I job shadowed a good family friend of ours who is still a school psychologist in Traverse City. And he worked with – and still works with – kids with autism spectrum disorder. I just really enjoyed shadowing him, and I knew that that was the job for me. I knew I wanted to work with kids and help kids in general. I made that a goal of mine in tenth grade, and that’s when I started focusing my studies.

After high school, I went to Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City for two years and got my basic classes done, and then transferred to Grand Valley and finished my bachelor’s degree in psychology. To be a school psychologist you have to go to graduate school for three years. So I applied to multiple schools in Michigan, and got accepted to a couple of schools, but decided to go to Grand Valley because I already knew the professors. At the time it was a brand new program. I finished that up, and this is now my third year working for Wexford-Missaukee ISD.

MP: What were your first impressions of Marion? You’ve lived here for three years now.

Kaity: Can I talk about you, or not?

MP: Sure. Just pretend like you’re talking with another Marion Press Reporter.

Kaity: So I first met my boyfriend at the time, Aaron Michell, in 2014. [Laughing] I had never heard of Marion, Michigan before talking to Aaron. I didn’t know where it was. Had never heard of the town before; knew nothing about Marion. When I got the job at Wexford-Missaukee we just knew it would be the perfect opportunity to move to Marion. We both knew that we didn’t want to live anywhere else at the time.

Living in Marion is amazing, obviously. I just love the small-town feel; the community. I love how you can go anywhere and you’ll see people you know. Everybody’s so friendly and nice, and welcoming. Everyone is always greeting everybody; waving on the street. I just like the community aspect, and it’s beautiful. I bought a house in Marion in December of 2018, and I absolutely love it. I love my house, and the location. And I love that Marion’s a community that you can be involved in. Marion’s very accepting of me – I’m not from here, and many people didn’t know me – but I like how everyone is very accepting, and friendly, and welcoming.

MP: With school being done for the year, how is the ISD, and the local schools handling everything?

Kaity: So I work for Wexford-Missaukee ISD, which has seven school districts that we support as an ISD. The state is requiring that all students receive some sort of distance learning – whether that’s through paper and pencil learning, using google classrooms, or zoom, or some type of video conferencing system. So as an ISD, we’re supporting our local school districts and helping them come up with these plans, and support them by giving them resources: academic resources, behavioral resources, or social/emotional resources for not only students, but families as well, to use during this time so they have materials to be engaged in learning. On top of that, at the ISD we have students from local school districts who go to our ISD, so – just like our local school districts – we have lunches still being provided every single day for students, which I think is great.

MP: When you’re not working at the ISD, what keeps you busy? What do you enjoy?

Kaity: Unfortunately, everything is shut down right now. But I’ve been doing Crossfit for almost a year now.

MP: What is Crossfit?

Kaity: Crossfit is basically a combination of different exercises and weight activities. There’s strength training involved, weightlifting aspects. A lot of cardio aspects and some gymnastics aspects that go into these really intense workouts. I joined Cadillac Crossfit in the beginning of June last year, and I’ve loved it ever since. I like the intense workout, and with my job, I feel like it’s a good stress release activity. And the Crossfit community is really great. Crossfit is all about community and supporting each other. I’ve made a lot of great friends through Crossfit.

I’m starting to get into new hobbies. I just finished up my hours to become a board certified behavior analyst; I’ve been working on those for five years now, and I’ve completed those. I’m studying now to take the exam, whenever the exam centers open up.

I’m just trying to find new hobbies. I’d really like to start a garden; just doing some landscaping around the house, and working on some projects. I love going golfing; I really enjoy that.

MP: Who have been your role models over the years?

Kaity: I’d definitely say my mom has been a role model. During my later years in high school, and the beginning of college, my mom finished her bachelor’s degree and masters in business administration. I’ve always really looked up to my mom; she’s been a super hard worker, and a very determined person – a very strong woman. I really look up to her for that, and her work ethic. I appreciate everything she’s done for me, and kind of helped me become who I am today.

And honestly, my fiancée.

MP: Aww! You had to say that!

Kaity: No! He really is a role model to me because him and I are similar in some ways, and very different in some ways. I think that he’s taught me a lot about just taking things day by day, and letting things go, and only worrying about myself – and not what others think about me. My mom is the same way, and she’s taught me the same thing. Not to focus on the little things, or stress about the little things, because there’s a lot of bigger issues in the world.

MP: What’s the best advice you’ve been given?

Kaity: I think the best advice is to be kind. Especially during this quarantine. Everybody has their own struggles, and you may not know what they are. People can be so malicious. So I think that being kind is the most important thing anybody can do. Be kind and smile. A smile goes a long way, and it’s super contagious. I think those are the two most important things that anybody can do to make the world a better place.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: