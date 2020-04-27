Faces in the Crowd: Kristi Jo Krueger Part II

April 27, 2020

April 16th- Day 14

April 19th-Day 17

Stay home, stay safe.

That’s the new reality facing many locals during this coronavirus pandemic.

However, in many cities and in many hospitals, there’s a battle going on.

Kristi Jo Krueger knows that all too well. Serving as a crisis nurse, she’s been in the midst of that battle for the last two weeks, deploying from her hometown hospital in Madison, Alabama, to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx.

The daughter of Terri Hower and Joe Perrin, Kristi grew up in the town of Marion knowing that she wanted to work in health care. She’s been an RN for the last 16 years, serving in the emergency department at Madison Hospital in Alabama, where she lives with her husband, Dave, and her two daughters, SJ and Reagan.

She’d been watching the stories on the news about New York City hospitals and staff being overwhelmed, and she decided to take action. After seeing a heartbreaking image of an elderly man in a wheelchair at a New York hospital, she enlisted on a 21-day deployment to New York City because she wanted to help.

Now she’s on the front line of the COVID-19 battleground. As of April 23, there have been 142,442 confirmed cases and 10,614 deaths in New York City alone, according to the New Times database.

During her deployment, she’s been documenting her daily journey through Facebook. She was gracious enough to allow us to share her journey with our readers here at The Press. Last week, we featured her journey from day one through day 12. This week, we continue to follow her journey. [Full entries can be viewed at Facebook.com; entries edited for length and clarity]

[CONTINUED FROM APRIL 17th EDITION]

APRIL 15, DAY 13: I ran down to check my packages really quick before I left, and it turned into a bit of an ordeal. No way could I have carried all these [packages] upstairs and never in a million years expected this! Thankful for the Krucial guy that grabbed a cart for me and held the elevator. Thank you so much. I didn’t even have time to open everything! I know most was from my church, but I will be sure to post thank yous to everyone when I get a chance to go thru it all! Thank you Church of the Highlands!

And we got super yummy to-go dinners from World Central Kitchen!

P.S. I think I am more than set thru the end of my tour here. Thank you for everyone who has asked about things we need or want. The hotel/Krucial staff is also taking donations to pass out to our coworkers staying here which is where all my extras will go.

APRIL 16, DAY 14: Started the day with a package from my cousin Kacey [Roberts] with a sweet note and drawing of an owl. My socks, Aquaphor, and blister band aids were my favorite. You guys rock – thank you!!

More packages from church! And another from home!

8 more hours. [With] some of my Lincoln [favorites]. I’m on the red team in area C tonight. Higher acuity, most go to ICU or ICU step down from here.

APRIL 17, DAY 15: On the bus for day 15! Longest stretch I have ever worked in a row. I think my previous was 5?? And recently I decided 2 in a row was too much… but look at me now! I’m super tired but this all feels more like a long continuous portion of time rather than a day to day thing (if that even makes sense). I had a rainbow bagel sandwich for dinner when I got back to the hotel this morning. And chatted with my family when I got up. SJ got a new ukulele she was super excited about. She can already play 3 cords on it. She had had it maybe 10 minutes when I called. Dad trimmed up SJ’s undercut and Reagan was hanging out in the car waiting for the next car ride to get out of the house I’m sure. We are almost to Lincoln. Also happy birthday to my dad Joe and brother Jamey today!

APRIL 18, DAY 16: Loaded up for day 16. There are 15 plus busses like these loaded up for the hospitals around NYC right now. And these are just for our hotel. They are full of just RTs, PAs, NPs and ER night shift. There is another set that will leave an hour after us with ICU and med/surg floor nurses. There are at least 4 other hotels booked to capacity with Krucial. We have a lot of Krucial staff here and it can still be overwhelming when it’s busy. I can’t even imagine the hospital staff doing the worst of this without all the extra help. Another laundry day – apparently it’s now covid laundry.

And I was missing home a bunch today so I’m headed in with my $25 Grubhub chick-Fil-A value meal.

7 days till I’m home.

APRIL 19, DAY 17: Done with night #17. It was not my favorite. More of the typical patients seem to be coming in (less worry about social distancing) along with an increase in the sick covid patients needing intubation again.

I worked in the “non covid” green area again (but everyone has covid). We had a lot of psych, homeless, and patients in custody. I probably started no fewer than 30 IVs with labs. The floors took 12 of our ER nurses to help them upstairs so we had two nurses where we had been staffing 4-5. The patient load wasn’t horrible but some of the patients. Wow. They were just difficult.

Lastly before I came here and even for the first few days I was here, we were told we needed to work straight thru our 21 days. That actually changed and now we get two days off between day 14-21. I’m taking tonight and tomorrow off to study for my final [exam for master’s degree] that’s on wed morning. I actually am feeling guilty about not working but the final is a huge chunk of my grade and I have had zero time to study while here. I think it seems a little crazy that I will actually miss my night shifts.

After my two days off I will work Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night and then fly out Saturday to go home. I was supposed to be done on Friday morning, but I asked and they are letting me work an extra day!!

APRIL 20, DAY 18: Study break on Day/Night 18: After working in the Bronx where we are drowning in covid daily/nightly. The docs here have been using specific lab trends to help diagnose since a lot of the covid swabs take up to 4 days to come back. Obviously this isn’t true for all and not all of these lab changes occur at once or in one patient but I thought some of my medical friends may find it interesting.

[Further details available on Facebook].

Many patients are coming in with serious diabetic complications and no other symptoms. Their labs are pointing to covid. Some have clear x-rays one day and 2-3 days later they are nasty looking.

Numerous patients with AMS as their CC. They get the above labs and CXR done and everything seems to point toward covid.

Patients return after testing positive but no serious life-threatening symptoms in the beginning only to need high flow oxygen or intubation on their return visit. This makes me wonder how many aren’t making it back in…

Patient last week presented with classic appendicitis-It was most likely covid…in the GI form which leads me to the next diagnostic tool. A nurse’s nose. Covid diarrhea. It has its own distinct smell just like c-diff or a GI bleed. When you walk into a room you know what it is. Yellow orange watery diarrhea. We see a lot of GI symptoms in patients that are positive for covid.

Loss or diminished sense of taste and/or smell, decreased or no appetite especially in the older populations.

And the last thing I’m remembering is how fast the SST or gold top clots in some of these patients. Its crazy-like 5-10 seconds.

Times Square is .3 miles from my hotel. I walked down there after getting my soup! Crazy how empty and quiet it is. I loved standing in the center looking around at all the “thank you’s” and inspirational comments on the big billboards. Lots of pics and videos sorry for the overload.

APRIL 21, DAY 19: Day/night 19. Feeling guilty for not being at work!! I stayed up to study for my final the past two nights. My test is at 10 am this morning then I’m done with another semester-woohoo!

I debated posting this but here it goes:

I’m super emotional tonight/this morning-about the world in general, getting to see my family in a few days but also about leaving here where I know I’m needed. I was asked to resign at my ER job in Madison to come here. Had I stayed I would not have been working much anyway because our census has been so low. I’m glad I came, I’m glad I was able to come. I’m very thankful to my husband for taking care of home while I’m gone and the support from all of my family and friends. It has definitely been a once in a lifetime experience both good and bad but mostly good.

I am nervous about how little we know about this virus and that we are talking about reopening our state(s) back up. I realize I’ve been at ground zero in all of this and not everyone lives on top of each other like in NYC but it still scares me – especially when we aren’t testing much back home and when they do its mainly due to respiratory aspects/symptoms. People here seem to be slowly creeping back out…

And mortality is trending up in the Bronx according to Johns Hopkins website this morning, over 7% now. Many of the docs that I work with here think another huge wave is coming.











