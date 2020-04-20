Faces in the Crowd: Kristi Jo Krueger

April 20, 2020

Kristi Jo Krueger

Kristi Jo Krueger on the frontlines

Stay home, stay safe.

That’s the new reality facing many locals during this coronavirus pandemic.

However, in many cities and in many hospitals, there’s a battle going on.

Kristi Jo Krueger knows that all too well. Serving as a crisis nurse, she’s been in the midst of that battle for the last two weeks, deploying from her hometown hospital in Madison, Alabama, to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx.

The daughter of Terri Hower and Joe Perrin, Kristi grew up in the town of Marion knowing that she wanted to work in health care. She’s been an RN for the last 16 years, currently serving in the emergency department at Madison Hospital in Alabama, where she lives with her husband, Dave, and her two daughters.

She’d been watching the stories on the news about New York City hospitals and staff being overwhelmed, and she decided to take action. After seeing a heartbreaking image of an elderly man in a wheelchair at a New York hospital, she enlisted on a 21-day deployment to New York City because she wanted to help.

During her deployment, she’s been documenting her daily journey through Facebook. She was gracious enough to allow us to share her journey with our readers her at The Press. As you’ll soon find out, Kristi Jo Krueger is certainly more than just another face in the crowd. In fact, she’s a hero. And this is her journey. [Full entries can be viewed at Facebook.com; entries edited for length and clarity]

DAY ONE: I’ve been at the hotel doing intake for the last hour. I haven’t checked into my room yet – don’t even have a key! Lots of people being processed. The incident commander just yelled out over the ballroom that they need 20 ICU nurses for a situation. They only had 8 raise their hands so next they asked for an E.R. nurse. Now we have 16 of the 20 going to ICU. Tonight we are doing epic training (computerized charting system for my non-medical friends). Not sure if we are working a 12 [hour shift] tonight or tomorrow morning. We’ve heard both. Lincoln hospital. (I haven’t worked ICU since I was pregnant with Reagan!)

DAY ONE, CONTINUED: Hospital is in a very sad state all around. Staff is extremely overworked and ridiculously understaffed, everyone is exhausted, the hospital is very run down, the poor medics and firefighters coming in to drop off/pick up patients look pitiful and beyond exhausted, the patients themselves are everywhere – in every nook and cranny (126 patients in the ER at the time we did our short “orientation”). Hall beds lining the walls, closets converted to covid rooms. And lots of vents in the ER. Everyone is in blue paper scrubs with a yellow gown, face shield, N95 and paper mask….Docs, techs, RNs, respiratory, housekeeping, etc. We all look alike.

DAY TWO: Pigeons (they were “fighting”) and sunshine and a walk to Chipotle for take out with a fellow Krucial [deployment] nurse. Back to the hotel to eat and rest some more. I knew this would be hard, I just hadn’t expected the frustrations outside of the hospital as much. I need to stay focused on our mission. We are here to support our fellow healthcare brothers and sisters in caring for the sick.

I am definitely not a night person and my favorite part of taking a break on my shift is breathing (without masks). It’s a little toasty in two masks and 2-3 layers of PPE for 12 hours straight. I am now back at the hotel to end day 2. We had a great group of nurses working together last night from all over the country and our Lincoln Bronx staff.

DAY THREE: Day 3 was rough more because I was tired from not fully being a night-shifter yet. I was in the trauma area which was being used for a holding area for some of the critical covid patients in the ER. They were critical, but stable so it was kind of a long night more because I was running as much. On the bright side Maki Maki brought us sushi with a little thank u note on it (sushi was good but not my favorite thing to eat and then be stuck with my breath for the rest of the shift…at least it wasn’t a tuna sandwich like one of my coworkers made the mistake of eating before her shift yesterday; she will not do that again).

Also a nurse brought in a bunch of face shields someone had made and sent to her from her hometown. And I started a trend by writing my name and title on the face shield so people can identify me!

DAY FOUR: End of day 4. The night was good. I was in the fast track “non-covid” area with patients being tested for covid still because “everyone has covid” here. The staff I worked with was great and appreciative of me being there to help. I’m not used to working with residents – I’ve never had a doctor order and then draw my labs or adjust my insulin drip (I had a couple acuity 2s over there one of which was a DKA I had the entire shift). The night went by quickly and it was refreshing to have a shift where everyone I saw either went to a ROOM breathing on their own or was discharged HOME.

Lots of yelling and colorful language going on between patients and docs/staff here in the Bronx. And the grumpy patients we did have (just like everywhere else) seemed to change their tune with a turkey sandwich and a juice cup.

…Speaking of sandwich. When I got back to the hotel someone must have ordered food because the entire lobby smelled like a grilled cheese. It smelled amazing.

DAY FIVE: Off to start day 5!! Woke up to chat with my oldest then called my youngest and hubby. Package from my dad came today with a new mask I can’t wait to try tonight! Tried to get a sandwich before getting on the bus but the line was out the door so we walked to Dunkin. It was closed but the guy opened it up for us. They were out of most things so coffee and a donut it is. And my coffee was free.

Marathon mindset-we are over halfway to halfway.

DAY SIX: Starting Day 6. I’m a little emotional today. Stressed, tired, and frustrated. I was in fast track again last night. Fast track at Lincoln (currently) is acuity 2 and 3 patients (more sick than typical fast track patients for those non-medical) with a few 4s and 5s sprinkled in. I’ve been a nurse for 16 years and I was the most senior nurse in my area by 15.5yrs… we had around 25 patients most of the night but tapered down to 9 by shift change. The bus situation here still sucks bad. I’m so frustrated with that and probably hyper focused on it because I feel like that is something that COULD be fixed.

I’m headed in.

DAY 6, CONTINUED: Day 6 is almost over. I’m taking a nose break!!!

So excited I got to get a new N95 [mask] today. It smelled so much better than the nasty ones I had been wearing and not so itchy since it wasn’t full of dried sweat. I’ve been alternating my masks hoping to keep from breaking down. It’s not nearly as bad as some of my friends here.

Art by the elevator, PPE in the basement halls and a lunch date outside.

DAY 8: Day 1 week 2. I’m feeling like this is doable!!! Last night was really good. It’s always hard but we had a great team 4 krucial nurses and one staff. Our docs are so appreciative of us and are telling us they want us to stay forever. We worked orange area last night which has about 30 patients. It’s crazy because my home ED is smaller than just this area. We all had anywhere from 5-8 patients at a time; acuities 1-3. I cannot want to share stories my ED friends at home. This is some craziness here and when we say something about it the response is “this is Lincoln” or “welcome to Lincoln” LOL.

I got back to the hotel this morning to find a package from my dad’s work nurse, Barb. Thank you so much. I was in tears. So thoughtful and completely unexpected. You are truly amazing! I shared with some of my Krucial sisters so you are moving more than just me with your gesture of kindness. Thank you!!

The outpouring of support from all over the country from friends and family and friends for friends and friends of family has been amazing and a huge motivator for me.

DAY 10: Day 10! Happy Easter!! He is risen. While I miss my family terribly, I know this is where I am meant to be. I’m up and ready for another round of fun at Lincoln-my ears and nose are protesting the masks a bit.

Last night I worked in an admit holding area in the ED. It was crazy because patients were moving in and out faster than we could really get to know them other than they all have covid. The team was great and Krucial sent us another 9 nurses to Lincoln ED so that was also a blessing.

Our numbers coming into the ED seem to be going down a bit but we still have a lot of high acuity and most are covid. It does seem like people are starting to move around a bit more though. More cars and people on the streets and a more of the frequent flyers and non-emergent ED visits instead of just the mass influx of covid. Death rates are still high.

DAY 10, CONTINUED: Day 10 is over! Worked in orange area again last night. (Like a regular ER but everyone has covid). We got to work with a couple new Krucial nurses. And one of the docs brought in a speed bag?? (Not sure if that’s what it’s called).

One of my besties from our group went home today so I’m missing her tonight (her kiddo will be happy to have her home tho) It’s crazy how fast you get to know someone when u are working with them for hours upon hours over the course of days. Stressed, exhausted, emotionally raw but at the same time loving the experience that you are sharing with your fellow sisters (and brothers).

DAY 12: Day 12? I think it might be Tuesday? I got up late today!!! I’m usually up by 4:15 and today I woke up at 5:50. I’m supposed to be on the bus by 6. Holy crazed panic. I made it on the bus and back to Lincoln. Feeling way more energized today I think because of the extra sleep and panic that ensued when I realized what time is was. Back in orange with my peeps again today.

The census seems to be lulled a bit and we aren’t losing as many downstairs. A friend said she lost 3 up in ICU two nights ago. We have I think 8 make-shift ICUs now with vents. Maybe 20-30 patients per unit. It’s crazy.

I’ve definitely had my emotional moments the last couple of days. I hate taking patients to the “covid obs” area here. It’s like a big ol’ war time open Bay Area with beds lined up. Men and women. I feel bad because I know my patients are scared and some I am not able to communicate well with because they have minimal English and I have minimal Spanish especially medical. We don’t have marti here or interpreters; the volume is too large. A lot of the staff docs and residents are fluent so that helps when they have time – they explain things well to them.

The docs think we will have another horrible wave again soon after this lull. We were told by EMS a couple of nights ago that there had been 200 cardiac arrests in the city. I’m sure most of those were actually a complication of covid. It’s insane how entangled it is here and causing issues with those with preexistiing conditions.

I’m sure I’ll have more to say later I just wanted to post something since I missed my Pre-shift post…

[TO BE CONTINUED; YOU CAN FOLLOW ALONG WITH KRISTI’S JOURNEY ON FACEBOOK]











