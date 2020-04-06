Faces in the Crowd: Martin Blackledge

April 6, 2020

Martin Blackledge

Martin with Grandma Sylvia Compton

Martin and his dad

(PART II) Continuarion of last week

Martin Blackledge hit the lotto.

According to Martin, he hit the lotto the day he was born. He was born into a great family, in the right time, at the right place. Right here in Marion.

Martin, a ’55 Marion grad, still remembers the day his family had electricity installed at their cabin. He remembers the days before hot and cold running water; the days of driving a team of horses through the fields. He remembers listening to Joe Louis on the radio with his grandpa, and spending 12 cents to go watch a Saturday matinee at the Sun Theater.

He’s seen the world change immensely over the last 80 years, and feels incredibly blessed to be a part of it.

Over the years, Martin’s been a dairy and hog farmer; he’s been a silo builder; he’s been the owner of the Marion Grain Company. He’s done a little bit of everything, and he continues to serve his community as the Marion Township Supervisor.

Farming and politics have always been a big part of Martin’s life. But his family has always been the most important. Along with his ex-wife Shirley, the Blackledge’s raised their four kids, Vic, Mike, Dan, and Amy from their Marion homestead. And because of that, he’s been blessed with 10 grandkids and nine great-grandkids.

We caught up with Martin recently to learn all about his story. It’s a story of someone who’s much more than just another face in the crowd. This is part two of that story.

[…CONTINUED FROM MARCH 27 ISSUE]

MP: When did you decide to get involved with politics?

Martin: Fred Richardson died. Ryan Bontekoe, he was the township supervisor, and he said, “Do you wanna finish out Fred Richardson’s term as a trustee?” And I said, well, yeah. And that was a long time ago, when I served as trustee. And I was still farming, and then they [eventually] asked if I wanted to take over as supervisor. That was probably in the early ‘90s.

MP: What do you enjoy most about being the Marion Township Supervisor?

Martin: I don’t know as there’s any bright side, really. It’s a service to my community. I really feel blessed for being born where and when I was. I’m too young to remember much about World War II, or the depression. I never knew a hungry day in my life – and I’m probably the first generation that could say that. I think about them boys – the greatest generation – when they went into the army that’s probably the first time they had hot and cold running water, a regular meal, and a warm place to lay down every night. Of course they got overseas, and then they caught hell. But I never knew any of that.

MP: You’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, in life and in farming. What are some of the biggest changes you’ve seen?

Martin: One thing I appreciate: My grandmother that lived in that cabin, when I was in high school, she had a stroke. And they didn’t do anything. The doctor came every day, and I remember him telling my mother, “Now, Alice, you’ve got to make her eat or she’ll starve to death.” And my mother crying because she couldn’t get her to eat anything. Mercifully she had another stroke and passed away. And she was in her ‘80s. But still, the health care that I’ve seen change is almost unbelievable.

And they talk about the high price of health care, and I think, “Why not?!”

Farming is the same way. It’s unbelievable. From driving a team of horses to all these big tractors.

When I built the hog house, I had the elevator, and I had the dairy cows. One of our salesmen come in, and he says, “Martin, it isn’t really about the money, is it? It’s about the challenge.”

And that’s true. Agriculture was always a challenge; you were never bored. There were times I milked cows; there were times when I’d go working alone on Sunday, and honest to God, I almost enjoyed it – didn’t have any hired men around to bother me or nothin’, you know. I could just do it.

It was a bad day when they hauled my cows away, it really was. I had to leave. I had an auction sale, and I did alright until they started loading them up and hauling away. I thought, oh boy. I’ve got to get out of here.

I remember when I was a young person, there wasn’t more than a ten acre parcel of corn anyplace – well, I used to cultivate it with a team of horses; neighbors used to hire me to cultivate their corn. Now, my God, there’s corn every place you look.

MP: What do you enjoy the most about living in this area? What’s kept you here?

Martin: I was blessed with a good childhood. I was blessed with good parents, and they taught me important things. I had a happy childhood; if I had a miserable childhood, I probably would’ve never wanted to come back.

There’s no distinct thing I can say, other than I’ve always enjoyed it. I’ve always enjoyed living here.

MP: And Marion has changed a bit over the years. What are some of your early memories?

Martin: Jim Sheets and I – he lived in town, and him and I went to school together – we’d get 12 or 14 cents to go to the movie theater and see Roy Rogers or Gene Autry for a Saturday afternoon matinee.

All through high school I worked – my dad got sick when I was in high school, he didn’t work hardly at all. I always said that my folks taught me two things: How to work, and how to manage money. Those are pretty important things in life.

I remember when I was a young person, I was old enough to drive. I’d get my chores done, and I’d say, “Ma, is it okay if I go downtown?” And she’d say, “Well, what are you going to do?” I’d say, “Well, I dunno; just go downtown?” And she’d say “Nope. If you ain’t got nothing to do, you’ll get into trouble.” And there’s a lot of truth in that.

MP: Did you have a television or a radio growing up? What were things like in the Blackledge house?

Martin: I remember when they turned the electricity on. I wasn’t very old; I wasn’t in school yet. Albert Sneary came and wired the house – we just had a few hanging bulbs and some outlets – and I remember my mother scolding me, “Leave him alone!” because I kept following him around.

We had a family friend come over that night, and they were supposed to turn the electricity on Sunday night at 8 o’clock. And Vern Williams, he had a pickup truck, and my parents went and bought a new refrigerator and set it up. And Vern come over that night when the electricity was supposed to come on. We sat there, and it flickered a few times off and on, and then you could hear the refrigerator turn on. And my mom got up and turned out the oil lights. I didn’t have hot and cold running water until I went to Michigan State. Mom would put a tub out in the kitchen on Sunday night; she had hot water on the stove. We took turns going in there taking baths; the little kids got baths first, when the hot water was clean.

My grandfather Blackledge, he went from house to house, and when he showed up to the house, I knew Joe Louis was going to fight, because we had the best radio. He showed up, and I talked the folks into letting me stay up and listen to Joe Louis with grandpa. I think it went like a round and a half. The first time I had television was down at college.

MP: Who have been your role models in life? What’s the best advice you’ve been given?

Martin: Certainly, my mother and dad were. Bryan Swiler. You know, as young people, you go into a business place, and sometimes the proprietor wasn’t always the nicest to you. But Bryan always was. Bryan treated you like you were an adult. Him and I were quite good friends, and Lillian was the nicest lady.

Timkovich, my ag teacher, and Wally Dietz, my shop teacher. I think about them every now and then, when I go to grind a chisel, or a drill bit, I think: Wally taught me that.

It’s kind of like the one guy, he said, “I won the lotto.” I said, “How’s that?” Well he said, “The day I was born. I was born in the right country, at the right time. I won the lotto the day I was born.” And I kinda did too. I had good parents, and things have been good. I can’t think of much to complain about really.











