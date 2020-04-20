Grant Approves Budget, Truck Ordinance Letter

April 20, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Three members of the Grant Township Board met Tuesday evening to conduct necessary business. Anyone with health-related issues and those who normally attend the board meetings were urged not to attend because of the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The three members of the board who attended the meeting; Supervisor Dan Dysinger, Clerk Tammy Teal and Treasurer Tammy Shea, voted unanimously to approve a letter to be sent out to all Freight, Logging and other commercial haulers regarding the revisions and notifications of the Grant Township Truck Route Ordinance.

In the letter, Dysinger wrote, “Ordinance Enforcers are writing notice of violations to those found violating the Truck Route Ordinance. To be specific the Ordinance Officer(s) can note and file with the Township the notice with or without charge. The signs have been in place and general enforcement with penalty is being practiced.”

Dysinger cited many violations of the ordinance.

He said, “There are currently two (2) businesses served by heavy trucks allowed to use prohibited routes in the Township. These sites cannot be accessed without using a prohibited route. Those businesses are: Northern Mat at 2495 E. Rock Rd. and West Bay Exploration on Grant Rd. near Elm. The route to access each location has been established. The site owners have been advised of the proper route and should advise those commercial haulers who serve them to avoid a violation. Commercial haulers unsure of their routes to access these locations should contact the business owners for the proper route.”

Agricultural locations and haulers should be advised that MCL 257.726 exempts commercial haulers of agricultural products. However commercial agricultural haulers are subject to weight limitations.”

The letter continued, “Grant Township Ordinance 2016-1 has since its original adoption placed a weight limitation of 12,000 pounds on commercial haulers. Commercial agricultural haulers should abide by the requirement of using the available truck route designations clearly shown on the map attached to the ordinance. Using prohibited routes when acceptable alternate routes are available is a violation of the ordinance and subject to its penalties.”

Dysinger noted that the Township still issues permits for hauling loads on restricted routes. You may call 989-424-6331 to obtain a permit.

He added, “The Township continues to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to maintain its roadways; the Ordinance was designed to protect limited taxpayer’s resources. Help us preserve the surfaces.”

Other business on the agenda included adoption of the budget for the coming year and revisions for to 2019-20 budget.

The board also voted to no longer hold an annual meeting of the township. This year the annual meeting was held April 9th and motions for salaries and other matters for the board were approved. Those motions were rescinded at the regular meeting Tuesday.

Dysinger said according to the Revised Statutes of 1846, “a township is not required to hold an annual meeting of the electors of the township unless the township board by resolution elects to hold an annual meeting.

The board voted unanimously to adopt a proposed budget listing $1,88,333.00 in revenues and expenditures for 2020-21. Increases in expenditures included a slight increase for the fire contract and a significant increase in Highways, for proposed roadwork including work that was not completed in the current year. Another slight increase was listed ($3,000) in the Garbage fund. Contingency was also increased by approximately $12,000. Most other funds remained stable.

The Current year’s budget was also revised as of March 31st. Contingency was decreased by $18,500; elections and the fire contract were each increased by $5,000; Garbage was increased by $7,000 and the townships share of FICA was increased by $1,500.

Salary changes included:

*Supervisor: Statutory duties – $693.56 monthly; Township administration – $357.52 monthly; and Hall Maintenance $286.81 monthly.

*Clerk: $1,598.41 monthly.

*Treasurer: $1,232.92 monthly; $2,192.99 July summer tax administration; $2,192.99 September summer tax administration.

*Trustee(s): $221.10 base salary.

In another matter, the regular township meetings were set for the second Tuesday of each Month at 7:00 p.m. unless changed by board approval.

Procedures and reimbursement for special meetings was approved and depositories for township funds were approved in Chemical, Mercantile and Isabella Banks and in Members First Credit Union.

The board also approved entering into an agreement with Weinlander Fitzhugh for the Township audit.

Finally, the board approved bills totaling $20,958.88.











