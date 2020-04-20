Harrison Schools Begins Distance Learning Plan

April 20, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Harrison Superintendent Rick Foote said in an email Monday, “Our [distance learning] plan was approved by the RESD [Clare Gladwin Regional Education Service District] this afternoon and sent to the State for approval. We actually were able to start today [October 13] with the parents coming to the schools to get work and personal belongings. This plan may be subject to change if we see that things need to be modified.” He had stated last week that the plan would be implemented on the 20th.

In an explanation to the parents of Harrison students he wrote, “During this Covid-19 pandemic, our school community has come together to support one another, with emphasis on our children. The depth of care, strength, and creativity expressed by our HCS family is inspiring and this extends to our desire and intent to meet the learning needs of our students. We recognize families and caregivers have been thrust into new territory and are working to balance the demand of day-to-day life with the added expectation of supporting student learning.”

He continued, “HCS is committed to maintaining our level of excellence by providing these learning experiences in the most meaningful, engaging, and inspiring way possible to maximize student learning and growth, while still maintaining a deep and consistent focus on student mental health and overall wellbeing.”

Foote reported that outcomes for the Harrison “Continuity Learning Plan” include to:

*Emphasize care, safety, health and overall wellbeing for all students, families and staff; to ensure continuity of essential learning through the end of the school year; to provide consistent, meaningful, engaging, high-quality experiences that promote learning and growth; and to provide the most equitable and accessible learning experiences possible for all students.”

To parents, he said that because “we realize not all students may be able to fully engage in learning,” … “we ask that you stay in communication with us about your child’s status.”

In part the plan stated, “Harrison Community Schools plans to use a hybrid model of instruction using hard copy instructional packets and online learning platforms. For those students that have internet access, but don’t have a device, devices will be made available. Students without internet access will have access to instructional materials through instructional packets that have been developed by their classroom teachers. All student’s K – 12 including the Great Start Readiness Program will need access to materials such as paper, pencils, and crayons, which will be made available to families that don’t have them. All students will have access to grade-level/course textbooks as needed to complete their work.”

The application also said, “The plan will be posted to the district website and other social media platforms as well. To ensure that everyone is aware that the plan has been developed and released a phone call and e-mail message will be sent to all parents.”

High School Principal Joe Ashcroft said this is an especially difficult time for the graduating seniors. He said, “There is no guidebook for anything like this.”

In a letter to the seniors, he wrote, “Words cannot describe how badly I feel that you are missing these last days of your senior year. For many of you this is the last opportunity to be with your friends before the next chapter of you life begins….Life is difficult, don’t let this moment in your life define who you could become…Strive to be the best, continue your journey until you reach the greatness you strive for.”

He noted, “As of March 11th, Harrison High School will be taking your grades earned and counting those towards your last semester credits.”











