Jackpine to Give Out Free Easter Dinners

April 13, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Harrison’s Jackpine Restaurant and the St. Athanasus Knights of Columbus are co-sponsoring ham dinners for Easter.

Sunday, April 12, beginning at 11 a.m. the Jackpine Restaurant will be distributing 100 free dinners to celebrate Easter Sunday. Those waiting for a dinner from the restaurant are asked to remain in their vehicle and the meal will be brought to them. Vehicles should come into the Jackpine parking area from Lake Street for the distribution, said Jackpine owner and Harrison Mayor Stacy Stocking Wednesday. “We will distribute the dinners until we run out,” he added.

Stocking added that the restaurant will also be selling a take-out Easter Sunday dinner of fried chicken on April 12th for the holiday.











