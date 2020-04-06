Marion Plans Meeting Despite Virus Scare

April 6, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The village of Marion is planning on having its monthly meeting next Monday evening, council president Don Gilmore said.

“We’ll have special seating and only 10 people will be allowed in a room at a time,” he said. “We’ll go with all the rules. But we will meet. Everybody will be six feet apart. We have things we have to approve for the spring. We had things that happen now. We have to approve them. There’s things we have to have taken care of and the trustees are the only ones who can rule on it.

“We’ll probably try to do it so we don’t need a meeting next month. We’ll see. But we do need to meet this month. It’s before all this (coronavirus matter) happened that we met last and there were things we’ll have at this meeting that needs to be approved.’’

Gilmore said there can’t be more than 10 at a meeting at one time.

“People can still come and speak,” he said. “One or two or three at a time will be let in. There’s seven trustees and one clerk. We can only have two other people in there at once. It’s pretty tricky.”











