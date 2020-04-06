Missaukee Board Honors Barb Nietling

April 6, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Missaukee County Board of Commissioners reviewed a proclamation for employee Barb Nietling in recognition of her retirement after 27 years of service during a recent regular board meeting, which was conducted before county offices were closed because of the conora virus issue.

Joe Verlin of Gabridge & Co., reviewed the County’s 2018-19 fiscal year audit.

The board opened the Cadillac pathway public hearing and voted to adopt a resolution approving the submission of grant applications for the Cadillac Pathway bike trail project. It involves development of an 11-mile single track bike trail at the Cadillac Pathway, owned by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

It’s supported by the Missaukee County 5-Year Approved Parks and Recreation Plan; and the County is making a financial commitment to the project in the amount of $43,400 matching funds in cash.

Two citizens, Jason Luhrs, and Thomas Anderson, were in the public address time slot to express their disagreement regarding the commissioners’ previously passing of the 2nd Amendment Resolution without the word sanctuary.











