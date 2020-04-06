Osceola COA Delivers 7 Meals, 1 Day a Week

April 6, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — This obviously is a very challenging time for Osceola County Commission on Aging Director Justin Halladay and his staff with the ongoing conoravirus pandemic.

In mid-March, Halladay wrote a letter to COA clients which said, in part, “we have developed plans and trained our staff and volunteers to protect all of us while still maintaining those core services so crucial to the health and welfare of our seniors.”

Earlier this week, Halladay further elaborated on the challenges his department will face.

“The COA is continuing services during this time although we have had to adjust how we are able to do them with the safety of our clients and staff in mind,” he said. “We are delivering more meals now than as usual because of the increased need due to the shelter-in-place order and the need for seniors to stay home. Happily, though, we’ve been able to take on the extra amount and keep getting the meals to the seniors.

“We are delivering one day a week, but are delivering up to seven meals at a time for each senior for one meal per day. The meals are prepared in our kitchen throughout the week and then frozen. The staff is all rallying behind the process and coming together. Our cooks are making about 1,500 meals per week.”

Home services are continuing “by making phone contact with all clients sometimes daily or weekly,” Halladay said. “The staff fills out a form and if the clients need more than the contact, we will then proceed to either provide if we can safely, or refer to emergency services if need be.

“From what I have seen on the news there are two confirmed cases in Osceola County. I don’t know who they are, of course, but my prayers are with them and their loved ones.”











