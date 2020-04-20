Osceola Reports 5 COVID Cases, Missaukee 2 and One Death

April 20, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION —The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Osceola County has risen from three a week ago to five according to information updated on Wednesday from Michigan.gov.

There have been no reported deaths in the county from COVID-19.

Neighboring Mecosta County has 11 cases and one death. Missaukee County has two cases and one death.

Clare County has five cases and one death. Isabella County has 43 cases and four deaths.

The figures indicate heavily populated areas are drawing more numbers than those with less population.

The City of Detroit, for instance, has 7,136 cases and 475 confirmed deaths. Wayne County is reporting separately from Detroit and has had 5,408 cases and 409 confirmed deaths.

Michigan has had 28,059 confirmed cases and 1,921 confirmed deaths.

Osceola County sheriff Ed Williams said earlier this week the department has had no major problems enforcing the governor’s Stay Home Stay Safe mandate.

“We have had a little bit of call volume pertaining to businesses being open that shouldn’t,” he said. “But for the most part everyone seems to be doing fairly well. We have not had to give out any citations yet.”











