Osceola Sheriff Responds to Executive Order

April 27, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Various county sheriffs in northern Michigan indicated last week they would not enforce various aspects of Gov. Whitmer’s Stay Home Stay Safe order.

On Wednesday, four Northern Michigan sheriffs, including in Mecosta, Manistee, Benzie, Leelanau and Mason counties, announced they will not have strict enforcement of the executive order and will instead deal with each case individually as well.

The latest revision to Whitmer’s executive order requires stores to block off garden centers and plant nurseries and stop selling carpet and flooring, furniture and paint.

The order also bans the use of all motorized boats for recreational purposes, including motorboats and jet skis. According to published reports, it does however allow for non-motorized boating, such as kayaking, canoeing and sailing.

“We are not going out and looking for violations of the order,” Williams said. “We have a ton of police work to do without the Governor adding more things to enforce, ie Domestics, Suicides, and B&E’s. We are taking calls about EO violations as they come in and handling them at the lowest level possible which a lot of times is a phone call. “The Prosecutor even has a warning letter to send out to businesses that are potentially not operating as directed in the EO. I will say that a Statewide Executive Order during a pandemic does not fit Statewide. We all understand that the Governor’s Office is trying to save lives and end the spread of COVID19, but at what cost to the citizens freedoms? I don’t have the perfect answer other than we all need to do our part.”











