Saad named POAM “Good Cop” for April

April 27, 2020

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory with Captain David Saad.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

POAM, the Police Officers Association of Michigan, is naming two officers each month who have been nominated as “Good Cops”.

The organization is kicking off 2020 by honoring the Good Cops in-and-outside of our departments and surrounding counties. We’re excited to honor these individuals. “Good Cop” is a separate nomination for the POAM’s Police Officer of the Year which are announced at the annual convention in May.

Clare City Police Captain Dave Saad was one of the two officers named for the honor for April. The other was Officer James Jones who serves with the Marine City Police Department.

Captain Saad has been a sworn police officer for 20 years with the Clare City Police Department and serves as the acting Police Chief when Chief Brian Gregory is unavailable.

He has been voted the area’s “best” cop several times in the Clare County Review’s annual “Best of the Best” poll of area readers.

Before he joined the City Police, Saad worked at the Clare County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer, marine deputy and bailiff. He also served for four years as a firefighter with the Clare Fire Department.

He was honored as a long-term officer with the City in February earning a cash stipend and a resolution from the City Commission. Clare City Manager Ken Hibl called him “one of the best, a cops’ cop.”

Chief Gregory said, “The recognition for Capt. Saad is well deserved, however the majority of the Clare City police department also deserves the same recognition.”

He was nominated for the “Good Cop” designation by Martha Youstra, who stated the following about Captain Saad, “This officer of 20 years is a kind, caring, and great guy. He does his job well to give the community a safe environment. He acts in a professional way, never puts on an ego attitude, and is not bias in any form.”

Thank you, Captain Saad, for your work within the Clare community. It doesn’t go unnoticed.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: