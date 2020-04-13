School Buildings, Sports Shut Down for Rest of Spring

April 13, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — School buildings and facilities were closed down for the rest of the school year by Governor Whitmer on Thursday and the Michigan High School Athletic Association canceled spring sports for the rest of the year on Friday.

Those were both actions prompted by the coronavirus crisis and brought up various emotions among administrators, teachers, coaches, parents, students, athletes and so many others.

“We have been developing plans to offer learning opportunities to all students,” McBain superintendent Steve Prissel said. “Our staff is working well together to ensure this happens in multiple modes via work packets, online learning, emails and phone calls to just name a few. These are difficult times for all and we are attempting to be sensitive to the variety of circumstances with internet connectivity, childcare and everyone’s health.”

Marion High principal Danyel Prielipp is also athletic director.

“I feel extremely bad for all of our athletes, who work so hard in and out of season,” Prielipp said. “We had some special events planned this year and they are now cancelled. I am hoping that come next fall we are strong, healthy and eager to get back to competition.

“The (West Michigan D League) took all of their spring schedules and transferred them to the 2021 dates. We are all set for league play next year.”

“It’s disappointing,” Wallace said. “I feel bad for those kids that put in years worth of work into a season and now they’re not going to have a season. There’s those kids that do a little extra hoping it pays off further. Unfortunately it’s not going to happen.”











