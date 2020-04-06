Two Cases of Cornoavirus Confirmed in Osceola

April 6, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Osceola County over the weekend.

The Central Michigan District Health Department reported the first case on Friday and the second on Sunday.

Next door to Osceola, Mecosta County reported its first case on March 25 which also resulted in a death.

According to published reports, as of March 29, from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the number of reported cases was 5,486.

The CMDHD reported on its website it would temporarily close all of its branch offices to the public, effective March 23 but would continue to provide as many services as possible by appointment only.

“We continue to learn that scammers are using our phone number to call residents in Michigan and other states,” the CMDHD said on its website. “The callers are claiming to be from our health department or other health care organizations and are asking for confidential and personal information. These calls are not coming from Central Michigan District Health Department.

“Please remember to not give out confidential or personal information (for yourself or your relatives), such as account numbers, social security numbers, your mother’s maiden name, or passwords to an unsolicited caller.”

On Tuesday, another release was issued by the CMDHD, in collaboration with the Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance:

“Central and northern Michigan counties are seeing an influx of individuals who are seeking shelter from areas with significant COVID-19 community spread or returning from travel outside of these counties. While we understand the desire to seek shelter in our communities with fewer COVID cases, this potentially poses an unnecessary risk to all residents of central and northern Michigan.

“The increased population to the central and northern Michigan area places a substantial strain on our communities as travelers seek supplies, such as groceries and toiletries, as well as potentially needing health care in the event they become sick. During this public health crisis, many rural communities may not be equipped with personnel, supplies or resources for a surge in population. If you still choose to travel to your seasonal home or return home from travel, the Central Michigan District Health Department, in addition to the Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance, is advising that you abide by the following guidelines:

“If you are sick, stay at home and do not leave your residence. “If you have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider for assistance.”











