Village Says Park Will Remain Closed

April 13, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The Marion Village Council met on Monday and noted that the camping at the Marion Veterans Park will remain closed.

“We’ll follow the lead of the state,” council president Don Gilmore said. “If they open the state parks, we’ll open this park, but not until. If people hear the state park will open up then that’s when we’ll open up.”

Gilmore said the village will hire a mower for the summer.

“We’re going to mow the parks, even though they’re not open,” he said. “This is so everything stays nice for when they do open.”

The village has the main Veterans Park where the ball diamonds, basketball courts and campgrounds are located.

“We have quite a lot to mow,” Gilmore said.

The council president said the village continues to advise residents to stay at home

“Just follow the rules of the state,” Gilmore said. “We had good luck at the meeting. There were no people for public comment. We had our regular nine people. We do intend to have our meeting in May. We now know the governor is going to extend the state at home order until April 30 and we’ll have to see after that. Everything will definitely be closed until April 30. Our office is available by phone. For water and sewer bills, we have a dropbox in front of the village hall, which is secured and they can drop cash envelopes and checks in there for their bills. Or they can call the office and we’ll return the call when we can.”

The possibility of having virtual meetings was discussed and will be determined after April 30. Gilmore added.











