Watch for Stimulus Scammers

April 13, 2020
Congressman John Moolenaar posted a warning to be aware of scam artists who will be trying to steal CARES Act payments to Americans and small businesses.
He said scammers may:
*Emphasize the words “stimulus check” or stimulus payment.” Those terms are incorrect, the official term is “economic impact payment.”
*Ask for the taxpayer to sign over their economic impact payment to them.
*Ask by phone, email, text or social media for verification of personal and/or banking information saying that the information is needed to receive or speed up their economic impact payment.
