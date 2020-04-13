Watch for Stimulus Scammers

April 13, 2020

Congressman John Moolenaar posted a warning to be aware of scam artists who will be trying to steal CARES Act payments to Americans and small businesses.

He said scammers may:

*Emphasize the words “stimulus check” or stimulus payment.” Those terms are incorrect, the official term is “economic impact payment.”

*Ask for the taxpayer to sign over their economic impact payment to them.

*Ask by phone, email, text or social media for verification of personal and/or banking information saying that the information is needed to receive or speed up their economic impact payment.











