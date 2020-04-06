What’s Cooking?

April 6, 2020

Carol Cope

Cooking & Recipes

Here we are all quarantined to our domain but is sure is for a good cause and reason. Like I have said before, we need to do the things that the professional tell us to do……then we will get through this….

TWICE BAKED

POTATO SOUP

1 stick butter or margarine

1 large onion, chopped

½ cup flour

5 cups milk

4 baked potatoes, diced

1 cup sour cream

5 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded Veggie bacon, fried and crumbled Salt and pepper to taste

Cook onion in butter or margarine. Add flour. Add milk and thicken on medium heat.. Add potatoes with salt and pepper. Heat and add bacon, sour cream and cheese. Heat through and keep stirring. Serve with chopped onion (green) on top and good crackers or a good hard bread and a nice green salad… A great meal…….Yummmmy

CHERRY COKE SALAD

from Marti VanOrder

1 20 ounce can crushed pineapple

½ cup water

2 3ounce pkg. cherry jello

1 can cherry pie filling

¾ cup cola

Drain pineapple, reserving juice; set aside pineapple.. In a saucepan or microwave, bring pineapple juice and water to a boil. Add gelatin; stir until dissolved… Stir in pie filling and cola. Pour into a serving bowl and refrigerate until slightly thickened.. Fold in remaining pineapple and refrigerate until firm….

Thank you for this recipe as it is quick and super good!!!!!! Great with any meal….

CHICKEN & PASTA SALAD

by Bonnie McKenna

8 ounces (2 1/2 cups) Rotini, cook as directed and drained

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

3 cups cooked chicken or turkey cubed prefer white meat

½ cup chopped red bell pepper

½ cup sliced green onion, tender green tops included

½ cup sliced celery

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

½ cup pitted black olives

1 cup seedless green grapes

In a large bowl, toss pasta with oil and cool slightly. Add chicken, bell pepper, green onion, celery, parsley, olives and grapes.. Mix with enough dressing to coat. Cover and chill 3 to 4 hours prior to serving…..This is also very good with any meal or just as a meal with home made biscuits or some good old fashion bread………..

CRAB-MEAT

ANGEL HAIR PASTA

from Judy Ockert

12 ounces angel hair pasta

1/4 cup butter

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 large carrots, sliced in 2 inch julienne strips

8 ounces cream cheese

1 cup water

8 ounces crab-meat

½ cup Parmesan cheese

1/8 tsp. black pepper

Cook pasta as directed on package and drain….Heat butter and garlic over medium heat until lightly brown…Add carrots and cream cheese with water and simmer about 15 minutes. Add crab-meat and simmer another 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add Parmesan cheese and pepper; stir for 1 minute ; remove from heat…Toss carrot and crab-meat sauce with pasta…Serve with additional Parmesan cheese….And some good garlic bread…..Yummy very good for this season of Lent…..

Please be safe and enjoy your family. Play games and if you get tired of certain ones, make up some, you might have a million dollar idea…

Wisdom is understanding what is really important… God Bless











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: