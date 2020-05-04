CFD, Witbeck’s Honor Clare Senior Workers

May 4, 2020

Stop number three was at MediLodge in Clare with meals for the workers.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Another local business has joined with the Clare Fire Department to honor health care workers that care for Clare’s seniors.

With Witbeck’s Family Foods help, the CFD delivered 65 meals to four senior facilities last Thursday, April 23rd.

“They do so much for our community,” Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said, “all without wanting any recognition for the wonderful things they do to support the area. They are a huge help to the fire department and we can’t thank them enough for all they do.”

Firemen, with a truck, visited Prestige Place, Pioneer Golden Estates, MediLodge and Horizon Senior Services Center in Clare last weekend.

Pioneer Golden Estates posted, “Clare Fire Department came today with all the lights flashing, bells and whistles going. No, we didn’t have a fire. They wanted to thank the staff with lunch for taking wonderful care of your loved ones.”

In a press release last week, MediLodge Media Director Bill Gray wrote, “The residents and staff of Medilodge of Clare would like to take a minute to express our sincere gratitude to some local friends and businesses that have made this challenging time a lot less difficult. A special thanks to Reva Frick, Marty Rottiers, Betty Nolan, Kathy Rousseau, Nicki Walters & friends and Mid Michigan College Sororities for hand sewing us all masks; Kevin Smalley and The Harrison Stingers of Steel Robotics Team for making us reusable masks and ear savers; Living the Dream Designs for our incredible banner; The City of Clare Fire Department for the festive drive by and meals for staff; and a local anonymous company for their donation of 2 laptops for our residents to cruise the internet and Skype families! Additionally, we would like share how incredibly proud we are of our AMAZING & ESSENTIAL staff, who continue to bring their smiling faces and compassionate hearts to work every day to care for the residents who call Medilodge of Clare their home. They say it takes village, but it clearly takes a community.”

The Fire Department added that the seniors’ visits the birthday “drive-by’s” they offer for youngsters who otherwise might not have any kind of a celebration on their special day. “In total,” Chapman said, “the fire department has helped 45 youngsters and special people to make their birthday’s special during the pandemic shut down we are all dealing with.”

Chapman said Taco Bell has continued to provide each of the birthday families that the firefighters visit with ten ready-to-cook tacos for a special birthday dinner. “They have provided about 450 tacos for the families and another 250 for the firefighters that are making the deliveries around the area,” Chapman said. “We do all this while practicing safe distancing, wearing masks and gloves, and we are still always available for any emergency that happens. The firefighter donated their time (about 45 hours so far) helping others this way and the only cost is for diesel fuel.”

